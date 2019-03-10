Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 10, 2019, 2:45 AM GMT / Updated March 10, 2019, 3:36 AM GMT By Dennis Romero

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are taking their two-year romance to the next level with an engagement, the former New York Yankee announced on social media Saturday.

"She said yes," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter and Instagram in posts accompanied by a photo of a woman's hand adorned with a massive diamond mounted on a ring.

The engagement announcement comes almost exactly two years after reports confirmed the two were dating.

Lopez is 49; Rodriguez is 43.

Last year, he discussed their compatibility on "Today."

"We're in our 40s. We're both in New York. We're both come from Latino backgrounds. We both have two kids. I think we've both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other, both the good and the challenges," he said.

After a storied and record-setting career with the New York Yankees, Rodriguez retired from the game in 2016.

Lopez, a star of pop music and movies, appears as a judge on NBC's "World of Dance," which pits top dancers across the globe against each other in a contest for fame and a $1 million grand prize.

She's been married three times previously, to Ojani Noa, described in reports as a waiter; to tour dancer Cris Judd; and to Latin pop singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has 11-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Rodriguez has daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Last year Rodriguez told "Today" hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that his two daughters from an ex-wife were growing up too fast. He said he wished the girls, 10 and 13 at the time, could "slow down."