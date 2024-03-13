Wendy Williams’ ex-husband seeks two years of unpaid spousal support

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is asking for nearly two years of unpaid spousal support from his ex-wife following her recent diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

Hunter filed the motion in the New Jersey Superior Court on Tuesday. His legal team argues that Williams owes Hunter nearly support she has yet to pay following their 2020 divorce.

In the years following the pair's split, the former TV host was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, her care team announced earlier this year.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” the team said in a statement. “Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

Williams is reportedly living at a facility and receiving treatment for cognitive functioning, her niece Alex Finnie told People in February.

In the recent Lifetime documentary “Where is Wendy Williams?” Williams was seen having difficulty with cognition when she spoke to her staff and loved ones.

Williams has a court-appointed legal guardian who oversees her money and her health to avoid the potential for her to be exploited because of her cognitive issues, People reported.

In the court filings, Hunter says he has not received his spousal support payments since January 2022.

“This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for 23 months has affected me greatly,” Hunter says in the filing.

Williams’ team did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Much has been made of Williams’ monetary problems, which featured heavily in the Lifetime documentary.

In it, Williams’ manager, Will Selby, says the former TV host was given a guardian because of the state of her finances.

Wells Fargo froze Williams’ accounts and in its filing wrote that the bank has “strong reason to believe that (Williams) is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

“It looked as if someone was nefarious, close to her. Who was the person taking advantage of Wendy?” Regina Shell, Williams’ friend, asked in the film.

An attorney representing Wells Fargo requested that the company’s petition be filed under a seal, according to a letter dated Feb. 9 obtained by NBC News.