Golden Globes score 9.4 million viewers, up 50% from 2023

In its first year airing on CBS, the Golden Globes hit 9.4 million total viewers, jumping 50% from 2023’s performance, according to time zone-adjusted fast national including Out of Home ratings from Nielsen.

The 2023 show hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, which aired on NBC and was available for streaming on Peacock, recorded a 1.1 rating among the key adults 18-49 demographic and 6.3 million viewers, which was down from the previous year.

CBS became the Golden Globes new home this year following a bout of tumultuous time in the awards show’s history due to scandal. NBC previously served as the longtime home for the Golden Globes, and began airing the awards show in 1996.

The 81st annual Golden Globes ceremony went over to mixed reviews as viewers watched Jo Koy deliver his first performance as host for a major awards show featuring some jokes in his opening monologue that didn’t go over too well with the audience which included friends Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, as well as the “Barbie” cast members Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig.

Overall, the night featured big wins for several first time winners including Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), and Ayo Edibiri (“The Bear”). “Oppenheimer” cleaned up at the awards show, taking home five wins (the most of any nominated film this year) including best motion picture drama, while “Succession” reigned supreme on the TV side with four wins for its final season which concluded in May. The series also won best drama series.

On Paramount+, the Sunday night show also broke a record for the streaming service as it reached the largest live-streaming audience for an awards show across Paramount+ and other CBS platforms since The 65th Grammy Awards aired in February 2023. The showing marks the “second-largest live-streamed CBS special event on Paramount+ ever in terms of AMA and reach.” The awards show landed the top trending spot on social media with nearly 30 billion potential impressions.