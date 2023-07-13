Hopeful swipers looking to find their next partner on a dating app have grown increasingly disillusioned in recent years, and a new study reveals the potential root of their difficulties: many dating app users aren’t seeking romantic meetups at all.

Half of nearly 1,400 Tinder users surveyed said they weren’t interested in actually finding dates, according to research published last month. Nearly two-thirds reported they were already in a relationship, with some being married while on the app.

The researchers asked participants aged 18 to 74, recruited via online advertisements, a range of questions about their motivations for using Tinder, the number of matches and dates they’ve had, as well as psychological measures such as loneliness and self-esteem. They then studied participants’ self-reported level of satisfaction with the app, all submitted through an online questionnaire.

Many choose to stay active on dating apps even if they aren’t looking for dates or hookups for the same reasons they use social media, the study found. These platforms have become a similar source of entertainment and social connection, while also providing users with the confidence boost that comes with collecting likes and matches.

Study co-author Germano Vera Cruz, a data scientist and professor of psychology at the University of Picardie Jules Verne, said this dynamic results in a “game of deception.” Those who genuinely want real-life connections have a lower probability of finding success, he said, because fewer users are there with the same objective.

“Some people feel deceived with the use of dating apps because each time you have a new platform, people think they might really find someone,” Vera Cruz said. “And then people go from platform to platform, but each time they are there, they are not satisfied.”

But those who start swiping merely as a form of distraction aren’t getting what they want out of the experience, either. The researchers found that Tinder users who reported the least satisfaction from the app are the ones using it to cope with negative emotions and other issues, such as an avoidant attachment style or psychological qualities like impulsivity.

Dr. Elias Aboujaoude, a clinical psychiatry professor at Stanford Medicine and a co-author of the study, said these findings line up with what he’s heard from patients who’ve told him they decided to discard the dating apps after years of trying them out.

“There was the sense that they were spending too much time using them as entertainment or to distract themselves from other things,” Aboujaoude said. “It can be overwhelming, and in some cases, it can lead people to this notion that the grass is always greener on the other side, like there’s always better options out there.”

A 2020 Pew Research survey reported that online dating left significantly more Americans feeling frustrated than hopeful. People have also unleashed their frustrations online, with social media showcasing no shortage of posts from users lamenting their dating app experiences.

“It’s just like a cesspool of people not knowing what they want and just drama and weird intentions,” one person explained in a TikTok video about why she got off the apps. “It’s become almost like social media, that it’s so toxic but you’re kind of addicted to it because you do it for attention or whatever.”

“Maybe things will be different on a different app. I don’t even know [if] it’s worth trying or just giving up for a while,” a Reddit user wrote in a recent post on the r/OnlineDating subreddit. “I’m so tired of this process that seems to be going nowhere & just makes me feel bad about myself.”

But the study reports a silver lining: People who use dating apps for their intended purposes are still the group most likely to achieve satisfaction — even if getting there requires wading through all the matches whose goals don’t align.

“We can’t deny the fact, though, that a big percentage of successful relationships now start online as well,” Aboujaoude said. “But you do need to approach dating sites with more circumspection and more selectivity, and to approach them for what they say they were designed for, which is to find romantic partners.”