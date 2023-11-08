'Mean Girls' movie musical trailer met with confusion over lack of music

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The Plastics are back in a new trailer for the upcoming "Mean Girls" movie musical — but not everyone thinks their return looks "fetch."

The official X account for the movie posted the trailer Wednesday morning. The film is based on the Broadway musical adapted from the original "Mean Girls" movie released in 2004.

It stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janice Ian and Reneé Rapp as Regina George. Rapp also played George during the musical's Broadway run.

Although the movie is a musical, the songs were noticeably absent from the trailer. Fans wondered why the trailer was soundtracked by Olivia Rodrigo's "get him back!" Some also felt that the trailer was hiding the fact that the new "Mean Girls" is a musical adaptation.

"uhhh, why does this trailer hide the fact that it’s a MUSICAL? why am I only hearing Olivia Rodrigo???" one person posted on X.

"So true Mean Girls Musical, 'Get Him Back' by Olivia Rodrigo is a banger. Wait, don’t you have songs? Why aren’t you emphasizing your songs? You’re a musical, right?" another posted.

Some had suggestions for "Mean Girls" songs that could have been used instead, including "Meet the Plastics" and "World Burn."

While the official trailer lacked original music, a teaser for the film that played ahead of some screenings of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" movie briefly featured Rapp singing "Meet the Plastics."

Some millennials, many of whom were teens at the time of the original movie's release, recoiled at a line in the trailer that said, "This isn't your mother's 'Mean Girls.'"

"The Mean Girls musical trailer did not have to come for us this hard," one person wrote on X.

"lol how old do they think we were when we saw mean girls," another wrote.

"As a 30 something millennial, this was triggering…" one person posted on X.

Still, some fans had high hopes for the movie, which comes out Jan. 12, 2024. Many expressed excitement over Rapp's revival of the George character.

"i can’t wait for people that never watched the musical to hear renee rap sing 'world burn' for the first time," one person posted.

"i love mean girls i love mean girls i am SOOO EXCITED," another wrote.