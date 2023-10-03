‘Mean Girls’ is on TikTok now — in 23 parts

Fans of “Mean Girls” have long since celebrated Oct. 3 by rewatching the classic 2004 comedy on TV, and then on streaming services.

This year, viewers can binge-scroll through the entire movie on TikTok.

Paramount Pictures uploaded the film onto the app Tuesday after launching its official “Mean Girls” TikTok account last month. It’s split into 23 parts, including the film's end credits.

The TikTok drop comes as Paramount promotes the Jan. 12 release of “Mean Girls: The Musical” in theaters next year.

A spokesperson for the studio did not immediately respond to request for comment.

As studios increasingly recognize the value of teasing their content on TikTok, many have begun uploading short movie and TV clips to the app.

But in recent months, TikTok users have popularized uploading full movies to the short-form video platform by splicing them up several minutes at a time — and Paramount is the first major production company to take advantage of that trend.

In the hours since uploading the film, users began tagging their friends and expressing their surprise.

“OHMYGOD,” one user wrote.

“This is INSANE,” wrote another.