Country star Chris Young arrested at Nashville bar after run-in with alcohol agent

Country music star Chris Young was arrested Monday night on a charge of disorderly conduct in a run-in with law enforcement at a Nashville bar, according to jail information and court documents.

Young was arrested on allegations that also included assaulting an officer and resisting arrest, according to affidavits filed by a sworn agent with Tennessee's Alcohol Beverage Commission.

The agent, Joseph T Phillips, said the artist and other patrons became raucous after the agent pushed Young in response to the artist's attempt to block the agent's exit from one of the bars, located a few blocks from the Country Music Hall of Fame and just off the city's famed Broadway nightlife district.

Young's representatives as well as a spokesperson for the Tennessee Alcohol and Beverage Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Phillips alleged Young began shadowing agents as they conducted routine compliance checks at a pair of Nashville bars. It started at Tin Roof, he said, where Young held his ID card over his head as a way of complying with the agents' ID checks.

Young then asked the agents questions, which they answered, then began recording the law enforcement officers on video, the agent said in the affidavits. The agents proceeded to the bar next door, DawgHouse, and Young and "multiple friends" followed, he said.

Young tried to prevent Phillips from leaving by putting his hands out and then allegedly struck the agent on the shoulder, according to the affidavit. Phillips pushed Young hard, he said, to create some distance.

"Once that happened most of the patrons of the bar got up and got between TABC Agents and Mr. Young and began yelling and screaming," Phillips said. "While all agents were trying to leave the bar multiple people that were with Mr. Young started following agents and making the incident hostile."

Two agents struggled to achieve custody of Young, who had bloodshot eyes and spoke with slurred speech, Phillips said. But they eventually arrested him and booked him into jail just after 10 p.m., according to jail records.

Young was released at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday. Bond in his case had been set at $2,500, according to court records. He was due in court Feb. 16.

The artist won the fourth edition of the television talent-search series "Nashville Star" at age 20 in 2006. He went on to win popular support and critical acclaim. His song "Think of You" was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group performance at the 59th Grammy Awards, which aired in February 2017.

On his Facebook page Monday, Young touted the March 22 release of his next album, "Young Love & Saturday Nights."