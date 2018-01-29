Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Music's MVPs gathered at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night for the 60th Grammy Awards, featuring performances by Kendrick Lamar, U2, Lady Gaga, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Sam Smith, Childish Gambino and more.

Here is a full list of Grammy winners.

Album of the year:

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

"4:44" — Jay-Z

"Damn." — Kendrick Lamar

"Melodrama" — Lorde

WINNER: "24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

"Redbone" — Childish Gambino

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story of O.J." — Jay-Z

"Humble." — Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: "24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

Song of the year

"Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

"Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

WINNER: "That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best new artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" — Kesha

"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga

"What About Us" — P!nk

WINNER: "Shape of You" — Ed Sheeran

Pop duo/group performance

"Something Just Like This" — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" — Imagine Dragons

WINNER: "Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man

"Stay" — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Traditional pop vocal album

"Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)" — Michael Bublé

"Triplicate" — Bob Dylan

"In Full Swing" — Seth MacFarlane

"Wonderland" — Sarah McLachlan

WINNER: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90" — (Various Artists)

Pop vocal album

"Kaleidoscope EP" — Coldplay

"Lust for Life" — Lana Del Rey

"Evolve" — Imagine Dragons

"Rainbow" — Kesha

"Joanne" — Lady Gaga

WINNER: "÷ (Divide)" — Ed Sheeran

Dance recording

"Bambro Koyo Ganda" — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

"Cola" — Camelphat & Elderbrook

"Andromeda" — Gorillaz featuring Dram

WINNER: "Tonite" — LCD Soundsystem

"Line of Sight" — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Dance/electronic album

"Migration" — Bonobo

WINNER: "3-D the Catalogue" — Kraftwerk

"Mura Masa" — Mura Masa

"A Moment Apart" — Odesza

"What Now" — Sylvan Esso

Contemporary instrumental album

"What If" — the Jerry Douglas Band

"Spirit" — Alex Han

"Mount Royal" — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

WINNER: "Prototype" — Jeff Lorber Fusion

"Bad Hombre" — Antonio Sanchez

Rock performance

WINNER: "You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" — Chris Cornell

"Run" — Foo Fighters

"No Good" — Kaleo

"Go to War" — Nothing More

Metal performance

"Invisible Enemy" — August Burns Red

"Black Hoodie" — Body Count

"Forever" — Code Orange

WINNER: "Sultan’s Curse" — Mastodon

"Clockworks" — Meshuggah

Rock song

"Atlas, Rise!" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

"Blood in the Cut" — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

"Go to War" — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

WINNER: "Run" — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

"The Stage" — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Rock album

"Emperor of Sand" — Mastodon

"Hardwired...to Self-Destruct" — Metallica

"The Stories We Tell Ourselves" — Nothing More

"Villains" — Queens of the Stone Age

WINNER: "A Deeper Understanding" — the War on Drugs

Alternative music album

"Everything Now" — Arcade Fire

"Humanz" — Gorillaz

"American Dream" — LCD Soundsystem

"Pure Comedy" — Father John Misty

WINNER: "Sleep Well Beast" — The National

R&B performance

"Get You" — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

"Distraction" — Kehlani

"High" — Ledisi

WINNER: "That's What I Like" — Bruno Mars

"The Weekend" — SZA

Traditional R&B performance

"Laugh and Move On" — the Baylor Project

WINNER: "Redbone" — Childish Gambino

"What I'm Feelin'" — Anthony Hamilton featuring the Hamiltones

"All the Way" — Ledisi

"Still" — Mali Music

R&B song

"First Began" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

"Location" — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

"Redbone" — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Supermodel" — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

WINNER: "That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Urban contemporary album

"Free 6lack" — 6lack

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

"American Teen" — Khalid

"Ctrl" — SZA

WINNER: "Starboy" — the Weeknd

R&B album

"Freudian" — Daniel Caesar

"Let Love Rule" — Ledisi

WINNER: "24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

"Gumbo" — PJ Morton

"Feel the Real' — Musiq Soulchild

Rap performance

"Bounce Back" — Big Sean

"Bodak Yellow" — Cardi B

"4:44" — Jay-Z

WINNER: "Humble." — Kendrick Lamar

"Bad and Boujee" — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/sung performance

"Prblms" — 6lack

"Crew" — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

WINNER: "Loyalty." — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

"Love Galore" — SZA featuring Travis Scott

Rap song

"Bodak Yellow" — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

"Chase Me" — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)

WINNER: "Humble." — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Sassy" — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

"The Story of O.J." — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Rap album

"4:44" — Jay-Z

WINNER: "Damn." — Kendrick Lamar

"Culture" — Migos

"Laila's Wisdom" — Rapsody

"Flower Boy" — Tyler, the Creator

Country solo performance

"Body Like a Back Road" — Sam Hunt

"Losing You" — Alison Krauss

"Tin Man" — Miranda Lambert

"I Could Use a Love Song" — Maren Morris

WINNER: "Either Way" — Chris Stapleton

Country duo/group performance

"It Ain't My Fault" — Brothers Osborne

"My Old Man" — Zac Brown Band

"You Look Good" — Lady Antebellum

WINNER: "Better Man" — Little Big Town

"Drinkin' Problem" — Midland

Country song

"Better Man" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

"Body Like a Back Road" — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

WINNER: "Broken Halos" — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Drinkin’ Problem" — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

"Tin Man" — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Country album

"Cosmic Hallelujah" — Kenny Chesney

"Heart Break" — Lady Antebellum

"The Breaker" — Little Big Town

"Life Changes" — Thomas Rhett

WINNER: "From a Room: Volume 1" — Chris Stapleton

New Age album

"Reflection" — Brian Eno

"SongVersation: Medicine" — India.Arie

WINNER: "Dancing on Water" — Peter Kater

"Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5" — Kitaro

"Spiral Revelation" — Steve Roach

Improvised jazz solo

"Can't Remember Why" — Sara Caswell, soloist

"Dance of Shiva" — Billy Childs, soloist

"Whisper Not" — Fred Hersch, soloist

WINNER: "Miles Beyond" — John McLaughlin, soloist

"Ilimba" — Chris Potter, soloist

Jazz vocal album

"The Journey" — The Baylor Project

"A Social Call" — Jazzmeia Horn

"Bad Ass and Blind" — Raul Midón

"Porter Plays Porter" — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

WINNER: "Dreams and Daggers" — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Jazz instrumental album

"Uptown, Downtown" — Bill Charlap Trio

WINNER: "Rebirth" — Billy Childs

"Project Freedom" — Joey DeFrancesco & the People

"Open Book" — Fred Hersch

"The Dreamer Is the Dream" — Chris Potter

Large jazz ensemble album

"MONK'estra Vol. 2" — John Beasley

"Jigsaw" — Alan Ferber Big Band

WINNER: "Bringin' It" — Christian McBride Big Band

"Homecoming" — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

"Whispers on the Wind" — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge

Latin jazz album

"Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter" — Antonio Adolfo

"Oddara" — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

"Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos" — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

"Típico" — Miguel Zenón

WINNER: "Jazz Tango" — Pablo Ziegler Trio

Gospel performance/song

"Too Hard Not To" — Tina Campbell

"You Deserve It" — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

"Better Days" — Le'Andria

"My Life" — the Walls Group

WINNER: "Never Have to Be Alone" — CeCe Winans

Contemporary Christian music performance/song

"Oh My Soul" — Casting Crowns

"Clean" — Natalie Grant

WINNER: "What a Beautiful Name" — Hillsong Worship

"Even If" — MercyMe

"Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells

Gospel album

"Crossover: Live From Music City" — Travis Greene

"Bigger Than Me" — Le'Andria

"Close" — Marvin Sapp

"Sunday Song" — Anita Wilson

WINNER: "Let Them Fall in Love" — CeCe Winans

Contemporary Christian music album

"Rise" — Danny Gokey

"Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

"Lifer" — MercyMe

"Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells

WINNER: "Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams

Roots gospel album

"The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1" — the Collingsworth Family

"Give Me Jesus" — Larry Cordle

"Resurrection" — Joseph Habedank

WINNER: "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope" — Reba McEntire

"Hope for All Nations" — Karen Peck & New River

Latin pop album

"Lo Único Constante" — Alex Cuba

"Mis Planes Son Amarte" — Juanes

"Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017" — La Santa Cecilia

"Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos)" — Natalia Lafourcade

WINNER: "El Dorado" — Shakira

Latin rock, urban or alternative album

"Ayo" — Bomba Estéreo

"Pa' Fuera" — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

"Salvavidas de Hielo" — Jorge Drexler

"El Paradise" — Los Amigos Invisibles

WINNER: "Residente" — Residente

Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

"Ni Diablo Ni Santo" — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

"Ayer y Hoy" — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

"Momentos" — Alex Campos

WINNER: "Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas" — Aida Cuevas

"Zapateando en el Norte" — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Tropical Latin album

"Albita" — Albita

"Art of the Arrangement" — Doug Beavers

WINNER: "Salsa Big Band" — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

"Gente Valiente" — Silvestre Dangond

"Indestructible" — Diego el Cigala

American roots performance

WINNER: "Killer Diller Blues" — Alabama Shakes

"Let My Mother Live" — Blind Boys of Alabama

"Arkansas Farmboy" — Glen Campbell

"Steer Your Way" — Leonard Cohen

"I Never Cared for You" — Alison Krauss

American roots song

"Cumberland Gap" — David Rawlings

"I Wish You Well" — the Mavericks

WINNER: "If We Were Vampires" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

"It Ain't Over Yet" — Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

"My Only True Friend" — Gregg Allman

Americana album

"Southern Blood" — Gregg Allman

"Shine on Rainy Day" — Brent Cobb

"Beast Epic" — Iron & Wine

WINNER: "The Nashville Sound" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

"Brand New Day" — the Mavericks

Bluegrass album

"Fiddler's Dream" — Michael Cleveland

WINNER: "Laws of Gravity" — the Infamous Stringdusters

"Original" — Bobby Osborne

"Universal Favorite" — Noam Pikelny

WINNER: "All the Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]" — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage

Traditional blues album

"Migration Blues" — Eric Bibb

"Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio" — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

"Roll and Tumble" — R.L. Boyce

"Sonny & Brownie's Last Train" — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

WINNER: "Blue & Lonesome" — the Rolling Stones

Contemporary blues album

"Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm" — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

"Recorded Live in Lafayette" — Sonny Landreth

WINNER: "TajMo" — Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

"Got Soul" — Robert Randolph & the Family Band

"Live From the Fox Oakland" — Tedeschi Trucks Band

Folk album

WINNER: "Mental Illness" — Aimee Mann

"Semper Femina" — Laura Marling

"The Queen of Hearts" — Offa Rex

"You Don't Own Me Anymore" — the Secret Sisters

"The Laughing Apple" — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Regional roots music album

"Top of the Mountain" — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

"Ho'okena 3.0" — Ho'okena

WINNER: "Kalenda" — Lost Bayou Ramblers

"Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]" — Northern Cree

"Pua Kiele" — Josh Tatofi

Reggae album

"Chronology" — Chronixx

"Lost in Paradise" — Common Kings

"Wash House Ting" — J Boog

WINNER: "Stony Hill" — Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

"Avrakedabra" — Morgan Heritage

World music album

"Memoria de los Sentidos" — Vicente Amigo

"Para Mi" — Buika

"Rosa Dos Ventos" — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

WINNER: "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

"Elwan" — Tinariwen

Children's album

"Brighter Side" — Gustafer Yellowgold

WINNER: "Feel What U Feel" — Lisa Loeb

"Lemonade" — Justin Roberts

"Rise Shine #Woke" — Alphabet Rockers

"Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling)

"Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" — Neil deGrasse Tyson

"Born to Run" — Bruce Springsteen

"Confessions of a Serial Songwriter" — Shelly Peiken

"Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

WINNER: "The Princess Diarist" — Carrie Fisher

Comedy album

WINNER: "The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas" — Dave Chappelle

"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan

"Jerry Before Seinfeld" — Jerry Seinfeld

"A Speck of Dust" — Sarah Silverman

"What Now?" — Kevin Hart

Musical theater album

"Come From Away" — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

WINNER: "Dear Evan Hansen" — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

"Hello, Dolly!" — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Compilation soundtrack for visual media

"Baby Driver" (Various Artists)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2" (Various Artists)

"Hidden Figures: The Album" (Various Artists)

WINNER: "La La Land" (Various Artists)

"Moana: The Songs" (Various Artists)

Score soundtrack for visual media

"Arrival" — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

"Dunkirk" — Hans Zimmer, composer

"Game of Thrones: Season 7" — Ramin Djawadi, composer

"Hidden Figures" — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

WINNER: "La La Land" — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Song written for visual media

"City of Stars" — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

WINNER: "How Far I'll Go" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho)

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)

"Never Give Up" — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

"Stand Up for Something" — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)

Instrumental composition

"Alkaline" — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

"Choros #3" — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

WINNER: "Three Revolutions" — Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

"Warped Cowboy" — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)

Arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

"All Hat, No Saddle" — Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)

WINNER: "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can" — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

"Ugly Beauty/Pannonica" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

"White Christmas" — Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

Arrangement, instruments and vocals

"Another Day of Sun" — Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

"Every Time We Say Goodbye" — Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes featuring Jane Monheit)

"I Like Myself" — Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

"I Loves You Porgy/There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York" — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Count Basie Orchestra)

WINNER: "Putin" — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)

Recording package

WINNER (TIE): "El Orisha de la Rosa" — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)

"Mura Masa" — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

WINNER (TIE): "Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)" — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

"Sleep Well Beast" — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

"Solid State" — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton) Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

Boxed or special limited edition package

"Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta" — Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)

"Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984- 2014)" — Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds)

"May 1977: Get Shown the Light" - Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)

WINNER: "The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition" — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

"Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares" — Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

Album notes

"Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth" — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

"Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition" — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

"The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin" — Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

"Edouard-Léon Scott de Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute" — David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

WINNER: "Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings" — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

"Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams" — Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

Historical album

"Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta" — Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

WINNER: "The Goldberg Variations — the Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955" — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

"Leonard Bernstein — the Composer" — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)

"Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa" — Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

"Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams" — Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

Engineered album, non-classical

"Every Where Is Some Where" — Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

"Is This the Life We Really Want?" — Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

"Natural Conclusion" — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

"No Shape" — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

WINNERS: "24K Magic" — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

Producer of the year, non-classical

Calvin Harris

WINNER: Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Remixed recording

"Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)" — Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

"Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)" — SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

"Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)" — Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

"A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)" — Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

WINNER: "You Move (Latroit Remix)" — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Surround sound album

WINNER: "Early Americans" — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

"Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)

"So Is My Love" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

"3-D the Catalogue" — Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)

"Tyberg: Masses" — Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Engineered album, classical

"Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs" — Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

"Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man" — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

"Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies" — Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

WINNER: "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

"Tyberg: Masses" — John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Producer of the year, classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

WINNER: David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman

Orchestral performance

"Concertos for Orchestra" — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

"Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches" — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

"Debussy: Images; Jeux & aa Plus Que Lente" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Mahler: Symphony No. 5" — Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

WINNER: "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Opera recording

"Berg: Lulu" — Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

WINNER: "Berg: Wozzeck" — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)

"Bizet: Les Pêcheurs de Perles" — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

"Handel: Ottone" — George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

"Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel" — Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

Choral Performance

WINNER: "Bryars: The Fifth Century" — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

"Handel: Messiah" — Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)

"Mansurian: Requiem" — Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)

"Music of the Spheres" — Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)

“Tyberg: Masses” — Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

Chamber music/small ensemble performance

"Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1" — Arcangelo

WINNER: "Death & the Maiden" — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

"Divine Theatre — Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert" — Stile Antico

"Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann" — Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

"Martha Argerich & Friends — Live From Lugano 2016" — Martha Argerich & Various Artists

Classical instrumental solo

"Bach: The French Suites" — Murray Perahia

"Haydn: Cello Concertos" — Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)

"Levina: The Piano Concertos" — Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)

"Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2" — Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)

WINNER: "Transcendental" - Daniil Trifonov

Classical solo vocal album

"Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas" — Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)

WINNER: "Crazy Girl Crazy — Music by Gershwin, Berg & Berio" — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

"Gods & Monsters" — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

"In War & Peace — Harmony Through Music" — Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

"Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift" — Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style of Five Ensemble)

Classical compendium

"Barbara" — Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer

WINNER: "Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto" — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

"Kurtág: Complete Works for Ensemble & Choir" — Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer

"Les Routes de l'Esclavage" — Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer

"Mademoiselle: Première Audience — Unknown Music of Nadia Boulanger" — Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

Contemporary classical composition

"Danielpour: Songs of Solitude" — Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

WINNER: "Higdon: Viola Concerto" — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

"Mansurian: Requiem" — Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

"Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies" — Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

"Zhou Tian: Concerto for Orchestra" — Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Music video

" Up All Night" — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

"Makeba" — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

"The Story of O.J." — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer

WINNER: "Humble." — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

"1-800-273-8255" — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

Music film