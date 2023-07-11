When Rachel Hunter returned to her home in Staffordshire, England, after a vacation, her top priority was opening her just-delivered Taylor Swift vinyl.

After waiting more than a month for "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" to arrive, Hunter, 30, finally had the opportunity to listen to the album while alone in her home on Monday.

But what played from her speakers gave her chills.

"This voice started and I was like, 'Oh my god, do I have like a secret message from Taylor on my album?'" Hunter said during a Zoom interview. "And I was like, that's not Taylor Swift."

Instead of hearing Swift's re-recording of the 2010 album, Hunter heard the song "Happy Land," an electronic song by the group Ultramarine. When Hunter flipped to the B-side of the album, she heard the song "Soul Vine (70 Billion People)" by English music group Cabaret Voltaire.

"It's just the weirdest thing," Hunter said. "It must have been a mix up, but I haven't yet seen a single other person with the same mix up."

Initially, Hunter planned to film an unboxing of the album for TikTok. When she heard the music — with lyrics asking, “The 70 billion people of Earth: Where are they hiding?” — she decided to share the bizarre error with TikTok. She also shared a video to Twitter and within hours of posting on Monday, her video had gone viral.

By Tuesday, Hunter's video had more than 2.7 million views on TikTok and on Twitter it has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Hunter played the vinyl during a Zoom interview with NBC News. She also shared screenshots of her purchase of the vinyl with NBC News.

"I played it at night, as well, when it was dark, and then I have this creepy voice coming out of it," Hunter said. "I was like, 'This is terrifying.'"

What started as a creepy mixup began to evolve into an inside joke between Hunter and other Swifties on social media, who found the error hilarious.

"Taylor plays these secret songs every day on her tour, and everyone now has been saying that they want her to play this '70 Billion' song, and the 'Happy Land' song to be played at that show," Hunter, who is attending Swift's "The Eras Tour" in London next year, said with a laugh.

Thanks to social media sleuths, Hunter eventually discovered that the erroneous songs appear on the album "Happy Land: A Compendium Of Electronic Music From The British Isles 1992-1996 Volume 1."

Both Swift's album and the "Happy Land" album are distributed by Universal Music Group. "Happy Land" is distributed by the United Kingdom arm of Universal Music Group and, because Hunter is located in the UK, she said she has been working with Universal Music's United Kingdom customer service division to rectify the issue.

In screenshots shared with NBC News, a representative from Universal Music UK tells Hunter that they are looking into the incorrectly pressed vinyl.

However, it was not immediately clear where Hunter's vinyl was pressed. She shared the wrapping of the vinyl with NBC News, which has a sticker that says "Made in France."

UMG did not immediately return a request for comment. Swift's representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hunter also shared screenshots of emails from representatives of Above Board Distribution, a British music distribution company that produced the "Happy Land" compilation album, remarking on the mix up and congratulating her on the viral moment.

Above Board Distribution did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For now, Hunter plans to hold on to the possible one-of-a-kimd vinyl. She said there's only one way she'd part with it.

"I've been joking that like I would swap it for VIP tickets," Hunter said, referring to tickets to Swift's tour.