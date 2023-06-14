Anita Baker kicks Babyface off her tour over what she says are his fans' cyberbullying

Soul singer Anita Baker announced Tuesday that Babyface will no longer continue to perform in her "The Songstress" tour after an online feud between her and Babyface’s fans.

"After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone," Baker tweeted. "Appropriate refunds will be made."

Representatives for Baker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Babyface tweeted May 10 that he was unable to perform as scheduled "in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety."

Baker pointed to technical difficulties as the reason Babyface couldn't join as planned, and both artists performed as scheduled that week at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Since then, Baker has publicly claimed that Babyface's fans have cyberbullied her about Babyface’s not performing with her in Newark, New Jersey, as planned.

After Baker's announcement Tuesday, Babyface said in a statement on Twitter that he was "saddened by the news" that she had "decided to remove" him from the tour.

"It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media," he tweeted. "While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour."

Babyface's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.