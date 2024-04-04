Anna Paquin walks red carpet with a cane amid health issues

Anna Paquin appeared on the red carpet with a cane this week while promoting her new film, “A Bit of Light.”

The actor, 41, posed for photos with her husband, Stephen Moyer, who also worked on the film, at the event.

In one picture, Paquin is sporting a black dress and black booties while holding on to a matching cane for support. In another, the star wraps one arm around Moyer while holding on to a cane with the other.

While talking with People on the red carpet, Paquin shared very few details about the health challenges she’s currently experiencing.

“It hasn’t been easy,” she said.

Anna Paquin attends the premiere of "A Bit of Light" at the Crosby Street Hotel on Wednesday in New York. Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

However, the star did note that she has experienced mobility and speech issues while facing certain health challenges over the last two years.

While talking about “A Bit of Light,” Paquin spoke highly of her husband, who directed the indie drama.

“He’s my favorite person to play with,” she said.

Paquin added that she doesn’t play favorites with Moyer just because they’re married and explained that she wouldn’t work with him if she didn’t believe in his talent.

“I’m not sentimental when it comes to work,” she said.

Paquin and Moyer got married in 2010 and have two children. In “A Bit of Light,” Paquin plays an alcoholic mom who loses custody of her kids. While she couldn’t personally connect with the storyline, the actor noted that everyone has a different parenting journey.

“It’s very relatable because there’s so many ways that people can get in their own way, or sort of learn to cope with trauma,” she said.

Paquin also gushed about her love for “independent filmmaking” and said she was thrilled to return to the genre that earned her an Oscar at age 11 when she starred in “The Piano.”

“That’s how I entered the film industry. I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth,” she said.