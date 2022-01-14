'Baby Shark' proves it will be stuck in your head forever as it hits YouTube milestone

"Baby Shark," the catchy children's song everyone loves to hate, has become the first YouTube video to hit 10 billion views.

In November 2020, the song set a record for the most viewed video on YouTube after surpassing “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The children's (and adults') earworm was recorded by Korean American singer Hope Segoine and produced by South Korean educational entertainment company, Pinkfong. It was first uploaded to YouTube on June 17, 2016.

“Today we mark history with our special milestone!" Pinkfong tweeted on Thursday. "‘Baby Shark Dance’ became the first video in history to hit 10 BILLION VIEWS on YouTube! Share your Baby Shark Dance moments with us!”

The song was so immensely popular that it even took a bite out of the Billboard Hot 100 list in 2019.

"Baby Shark" is a "participatory children’s song/nursery rhyme in which singers act out each verse with their hands and arms, from the eponymous youngest member of a family to the parents and grandparents,” Billboard wrote in 2019.

The song first went viral in Indonesia and gained popularity in the United States with the “Baby Shark” challenge, which invited people to post videos of themselves dancing to the song.