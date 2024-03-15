'Baywatch' star Nicole Eggert shaves head following cancer diagnosis

“Baywatch star” Nicole Eggert shared a powerful video shaving her head in an update following her cancer diagnosis.

The 52-year-old actor revealed in January that she was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023, People Magazine reported at the time.

Eggert posted a video Thursday showing herself shaving her head, smiling as she used hair clippers. Her daughter Keegan then appeared in the video and took over the shaving process.

Played to the tune of the Beastie Boys “Fight for Your Right,” she ended the video with a smile and hugging her daughter.

Eggert shared a quote in her caption: “Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are — Madeleine Eames.”

In January, she opened up on her diagnosis on her “Perfectly Twisted Podcast” podcast.

In a Jan. 8 episode she explained that she was experiencing “a lot of pain” on her left breast, did a self examination and found “something.” But when she tried to book an appointment with a doctor, she found all in the area were booked up.

She ended up going in person to her general doctor, who agreed, “You need to have that looked at ASAP.”

She had a doctor friend of hers do bloodwork that led him to advise she speak to her gynecologist immediately.

Eventually, she underwent a discovery mammogram, and three biopsies.

“We do the biopsy and all the doctor says to me is, ‘Are you ready to go on this journey together, because I don't know what this is but there’s going to be further steps to be taken,’” she recalled on the podcast.

Her pathology reports later came back positive for cancer.

“This is how I spent my holidays. And listen I cried and I went to the deepest, darkest thoughts and I’ve really been through it but I'm through to the other side. I found a great oncologist that I really like. … We’re doing every MRI, CT, ultrasound, scan, everything you can do ... Then we’re going to see where we’re at.”

“I have a road ahead of me but you know I’m really big into mind body healing so I think there’s no way I can heal if I stay upset and worried about it. I have to think positive. I’ve always believed in that but its hard when you're in that situation,” she added.

The American Center Society guidelines suggest women at average risk for breast cancer should consider starting annual mammograms from the age of 40 and women 45 to 54 should get annual mammograms.