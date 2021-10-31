IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bon Jovi tests positive for Covid, cancels show in Miami

In a statement, Bon Jovi's representatives told Variety, "Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”
Jon Bon Jovi waits to greet Prince Harry at Abbey Road Studios on Feb. 28, 2020, in London.
Jon Bon Jovi waits to greet Prince Harry at Abbey Road Studios on Feb. 28, 2020, in London.Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images file
By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Singer Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to cancel an appearance in Miami Beach.

In a statement to NBC News, Bon Jovi's representatives said the singer is "fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”

The "Livin' On A Prayer" singer was slated to perform at a fan event on Saturday night called "Runaway with JBJ." The event was scheduled to take place from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31.

Bon Jovi was already at the Loews South Beach venue when he tested positive, according to local news outlet WSVN. It appears he left shortly after.

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureEd Sheeran has Covid, will do performances from home

An announcement was made, in which a man told the crowd that had gathered that Bon Jovi had tested positive for Covid, adding “Jon feels great” but that he was going “to bed.”

Bon Jovi's backing group Kings of Suburbia also did not perform out of an abundance of caution.

Variety reported that last year, Bon Jovi's keyboardist had suffered a Covid diagnosis early in the pandemic.

Kalhan Rosenblatt

Kalhan Rosenblatt is a reporter covering youth and internet culture for NBC News, based in New York.