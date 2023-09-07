Bruce Springsteen postpones 8 September shows over health issue

"First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some," he said. "Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon."

Springsteen postponed two concerts last month in Philadelphia because of an unspecified illness.

The decision affects eight shows, including Thursday's performance at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, and Saturday's concert at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Other postponed shows had been set to take place in Pittsburgh; Uncasville, Connecticut; Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; and Washington, D.C. Ticket holders will be informed about new dates.

Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their 2023 tour in February in Tampa, Florida. They toured internationally for three months and had started the second North American leg of the tour in August.