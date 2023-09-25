Bruce Willis' wife calls his frontotemporal dementia a 'blessing' and a 'curse'

Actor Bruce Willis’s wife opened up on how the family is handling his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, saying despite the challenges, it has taught their family how to love and care.

The "Die Hard" actor's family announced in March 2022 that Willis was diagnosed with aphasia which was “impacting his cognitive abilities” and the 68-year-old would step away from his silver screen career. The family announced in February he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, said on NBC's "TODAY" show Monday: “What I’m learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself or our girls. And when they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

Heming Willis called herself a "care partner" and her household has been "open and honest" about the disease.

“The most important thing was to be able, for us, to say what the disease was, explain what it is, because when you know what the disease is from a medical standpoint it sort of all makes sense," she explained. "It was important that we let [our daughters] know what it is because I don’t want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad's diagnosis or any form of dementia."

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis in Los Angeles, in 2013. Kevin Winter / Getty Images file

The couple share two young daughters. Bruce Willis has three adult daughters with his first wife, Demi Moore.

She spoke on the morning show in honor of World FTD Awareness Week.

Frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, is an “umbrella term” for a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and are generally associated with personality, behavior and language, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms range with some people experiencing “dramatic changes in their personalities” and becoming impulsive or emotional indifferent while others use the ability to use language properly, according to the clinic.

There is no cure for frontotemporal dementia, although medications can improve quality of life by reducing agitation, irritability and depression sometimes associated with it, according to the National Institute on Aging.

Heming Willis called her husband's diagnosis "the blessing and the curse."

"Honestly, he is the gift that keeps on giving. Love. Patience. resilience. So much and he’s teaching me and our whole family. For me to be out here doing this, this is not my comfort zone. This is the power of Bruce," she said.