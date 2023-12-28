ESPN host Laura Rutledge shares update on 7-month-old son airlifted to hospital on Christmas

ESPN host Laura Rutledge said Wednesday her son has "a long recovery ahead" after he was airlifted to a South Carolina hospital on Christmas Day.

The "NFL Live" host on Monday posted to X that she and her husband "got to take our baby home after a hospital visit today."

The post featured photos of the 7-month-old on a helicopter wearing headphones, then in a hospital attached to monitors.

She said her son, Jack, was airlifted from Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston. She did not share any details of the health scare.

"I write this grateful for the miracle that occurred for him while also knowing so many of these stories don’t have happy endings," Rutledge said on Thursday, adding "Thinking of all of you who have endured far worse."

She said Thursday they "received a positive report" from Jack’s doctors. Her son doesn't require any more surgeries and his pain has "lessened significantly," she said.

"He has a long recovery ahead but they expect full healing!" she added. "It sure is good to see this sweet smile again."

In her Christmas Day post, Rutledge said she wanted to "shout out amazing care we received from doctors, nurses and medics working on Christmas," adding that both hospitals they were seen in "were so kind and acted fast."

"Lauren, Eric and Justin with Airlink Novant Health treated our little guy like he was their own and offered reassurance at the scariest moments," she said on Christmas. "Thank you to the strangers that stood by us today. First responders are amazing."

Jack was born on May 25 to Rutledge and husband Josh Rutledge, joining their three-year-old daughter, Reese.

"Reese is entering her big sister era in May," Rutledge posted in February.