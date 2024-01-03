Jacob Elordi’s ‘Saltburn’ bath water is now a candle

WARNING: This article contains graphic spoilers for the movie "Saltburn."

There are many scenes in “Saltburn” that will have your mouth agape, eyebrows furrowed and eyes squinted…as in, let me get a closer look because there’s no way.

But the first one comes around 30 minutes into the film when Oliver (Barry Keoghan) drinks and audibly slurps the used bath water that Felix (Jacob Elordi) was masturbating in just minutes before.

Well now that scene, after being made into countless memes, is now a candle. Move over Gwyneth Paltrow “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle, there’s a new 2024 scent and it smells like Jacob Elordi’s climax.

The candle, labeled “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater,” is available on Etsy for $26 and Amazon for $36 and reached the masses after a video circulated on TikTok. The product description reads “There’s nothing quite like the smell of a quality candle, particularly when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi and what we imagine His Highness to smell like.”

The scent comes in three flavors: vanilla, comfort spice and sea breeze. The candle is being sold by Side Hustle Vibes, also home to Drake’s bathwater, Harry Style’s bathwater and Eau De Timothée.

However, Side Hustle Vibes isn’t the only one selling Jacob Elordi-themed candles. Cool Girl Candles introduced another, slightly more appropriate, “This smells like Jacob Elordi” candle for $19.79.

“I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine,’” Elordi told Variety about the graphic scene. “I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry guzzling it like that.”

“Saltburn,” written and direct by Emerald Fennell and released in theaters in November, is now available to stream on Prime Video.