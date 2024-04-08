Jeremy Allen White in talks to play Bruce Springsteen in movie about making of 'Nebraska'

“Deliver Me From Nowhere,” the upcoming film about the making of Bruce Springsteen's landmark 1982 “Nebraska” album, has landed at 20th Century Studios.

“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White is in talks to star as the legendary rocker. Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart,” “Hostiles”) will write and direct the film, which is based on Warren Zane’s 2023 book “Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.”

“Nebraska,” the follow-up to Springsteen’s hugely successful album “The River,” was widely expected to be a rock album with the E Street Band. Instead, it was a stark solo album made on a 4-track recorder. The book and the film tell the story of Springsteen’s artistic journey in the creation of the record, which is regarded as a watershed in his musical odyssey.

The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) and Eric Robinson, Cooper, Zanes and Scott Stuber are producers. Production on the film is expected to begin this fall.

Bruce Springsteen and his longtime manager Jon Landau will be involved with the film. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many,” said Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios president David Greenbaum. “The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again.”

“Warren Zanes’ ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music,” said Landau. “Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book — we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.”

“When we first read Warren Zanes’ brilliant book, we knew there was a beautiful film to be made that captured the portrait of an iconic artist as a human being at a crucial moment in his artistic life,” said Goldsmith-Vein and Robinson in a joint statement. “We also knew there was only one filmmaker who could translate this story to cinema with verve and poetry, and that was Scott Cooper."

"Bruce Springsteen is the cultural chronicler for several generations and through his art he’s contributed so much to our understanding of the human journey," the statement continues. "Working with Bruce and Jon Landau and master storyteller Scott Cooper in partnership with Scott Stuber and our friends at 20th and Disney to bring this tale to global audiences is a privilege beyond measure.”

“I once read that ‘Nebraska’ is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more,” says Cooper. “Bruce Springsteen, and ‘Nebraska,’ in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition."

"Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit," Cooper said. "That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film. Warren Zanes’ wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce’s life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together.”

