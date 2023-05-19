Jimmie Allen apologizes to pregnant wife for 'humiliating' affair amid sexual assault allegations

Jimmie Allen publicly apologized to his estranged and pregnant wife, Alexis, for “humiliating” her with his affair. In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Allen also wrote an apology to his children for being a “poor example of a man.”

Allen is currently being sued by his former manager for sexual assault and harassment. The lawsuit prompted public disclosure of the affair.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I am embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all,” the “Down Home” singer began.

“I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father,” he continued. “I am working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

He ended his note by challenging everyone to “seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be blessed.”

In April, Jimmie and Alexis Allen announced that they were separating and expecting their third child together.

The pair got married in 2021 after two years of dating. They share 3-year-old daughter Naomi and 1-year-old daughter Zara. He is also father to an 8-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

However, weeks later, Allen’s day-to-day manager accused him of sexual assault and harassment while she worked him for two years, according to a federal lawsuit filed on May 11.

The 25-year-old woman claimed management group Wide Open Music knew Allen was a threat to female subordinates and didn’t “protect her from, the extreme sexual harassment, abuse, grooming, and manipulation she would endure in order to keep her job,” per the lawsuit.

The singer admitted to having a sexual relationship with the woman but denied any wrongdoing.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years,” Allen said in a statement at the time. “During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

The artist insisted that the lawsuit was triggered by their breakup. However, the plaintiff’s attorney, Elizabeth Fegan, disputed his claim that the accuser asked for money.

Since then, Allen was temporarily parting ways with his label, BBR Music Group, his agency, United Talent Agency (UTA), also suspended working with him and he is no longer a part of CMA Fest taking place in June.