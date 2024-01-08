Jonathan Majors says he was ‘shocked’ and ‘afraid’ upon hearing guilty verdict in assault case

Jonathan Majors says he's not responsible for his ex-girlfriend's injuries, speaking out for the first time since a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment last month in a case that had an immediate effect on his career in Hollywood.

The case stemmed from a March 25 domestic dispute in New York City between Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in which they got into an altercation in the backseat of an SUV.

Majors, 34, revealed he was stunned when the verdict came down, where the jury found him guilty of two of the four counts against him. He was acquitted of two other counts of third degree intentional assault and second degree aggravated harassment.

"Shocked. I was absolutely shocked. And afraid," he told ABC News' Linsey Davis in an exclusive interview that aired in part on "Good Morning America" on Monday morning.

"I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'" he added.

Prosecutors accused Majors of slapping Jabbari in the face and fracturing her middle finger after she took his phone, leaving a cut behind her ear. Throughout the trial, Majors denied striking her and contended that he was the victim and left with scratches.

When asked how those injuries came about, Majors told Davis: “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some kind of peace about it.”

"You’re confident you didn’t—" Davis asked. Before she could finish her question, he said, "I have no question."

Davis pressed Majors, asking "Do you feel you're not responsible for her injuries at all?"

"I shouldn’t have been in the car ... If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening. If I leave the relationship, none of this is happening. If I’m man enough or brave enough to say 'I want to see somebody else or I’m done now,' I’m not in that car. We're not here. I’m responsible for those things," he said.

"But none of her injuries?" Davis asked.

"Can't say that. None of her injuries," he said.

The verdict was a blow to the star’s skyrocketing career and saw Marvel Studios part ways with the actor. He had been set to anchor the next phase of the the lucrative Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise as the supervillain Kang the Conqueror. He has played the character in two Marvel projects, and he was slated to appear in 2026’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Majors also co-starred in two of 2023's year’s biggest blockbusters: “Creed III” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Majors has said he intends to appeal the verdict. His sentencing is set for Feb. 6.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.