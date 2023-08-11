Katharine McPhee says ‘horrible tragedy’ in her and David Foster’s family forced her to leave tour

Katharine McPhee Foster is skipping her husband David Foster’s last two remaining tour dates in Asia after a “horrible tragedy” occurred in their family.

The former “American Idol” star announced the news in an Instagram post on Aug. 11.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run,” McPhee Foster said. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all.”

McPhee Foster, 39, did not provide any further details about the situation.

Foster, 73, has been performing on his Hitman tour, which featured appearances from McPhee Foster, Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson and more.

The pair first met while she was a contestant on “American Idol” in 2006, and first sparked dating rumors in 2017. They got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot a year later. In 2021, they had their first child, Rennie.

Rennie, who is already following in his parents’ musical footsteps, is Foster’s sixth child. He has five daughters from previous relationships: Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

McPhee Foster said earlier this year she hopes their family could keep getting bigger.

“I would love to have another baby,” McPhee said during a January appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so. I love being a mom, I really love it.”