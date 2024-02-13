Katy Perry says she is leaving 'American Idol' after 7 seasons to 'see the world' and 'bring new music'

Katy Perry is leaving "American Idol" after seven seasons as a judge.

The "California Gurls" singer appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night. When asked how long she would stay on the singing competition show, Perry's answer shocked many fans.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol,'" Perry said on the show. "I love 'Idol' so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You know what I’m saying, Jimmy?"

What did fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie say about her departure? "Well, they’ll find out tonight," Perry said while laughing.

After Kimmel expressed his surprise at the news, Perry added that Bryan and Richie "know that I have some things planned for this year," including performing at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

"It’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies," the pop star teased fans about her upcoming projects.

Perry has been on "American Idol" ever since it moved to ABC in 2018. Her farewell season premieres Sunday, but it may not be the last time fans see her on the program.

"I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music," Perry said. "Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day!"

A representative from ABC confirmed that Perry will be leaving "American Idol" after season 22. The network has "no additional news to share at this time."