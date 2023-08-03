Lizzo says lawsuit allegations are false, calling past few days ‘gut-wrenchingly difficult’

Lizzo broke her silence Thursday morning saying she is “hurt” and “not the villain” after NBC News reported that three of her former dancers accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment in a lawsuit this week.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," the 35-year-old singer shared on Instagram.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she added.

She dismissed the allegations in the lawsuit calling the accounts "sensationalized stories" and said the former employees "have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Lizzo stated in creating her music and performances, "sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.