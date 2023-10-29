Matthew Perry, beloved "Friends" actor, remembered in photos

The death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry continue to reverberate the day after as fans of the popular show and those who both knew and worked with Perry, 54, share their condolences across social media.

Although most popular for his portrayal of Chandler Bing starring alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and the rest of the “Friends” cast, Perry also made his mark on the big screen, starring in films “Serving Sara,” opposite Elizabeth Hurley; “The Whole One Yards,” opposite Bruce Willis and “Fools Rush In” opposite Salma Hayek.

Admired universally for his quick with and comedic timing, here’s a look back at Perry’s life in photos.

Actor Matthew Perry in 1985. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images file