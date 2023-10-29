IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing during a promotional photo shoot for the first season of NBC's "Friends."Reisig & Taylor / NBCUniversal via Getty Images file
Matthew Perry, beloved "Friends" actor, remembered in photos

A breakout star of the 90's hit show, Perry, 54, was found dead at his California home on Saturday.

By Eric Hinton, Julius Constantine Motal and Chelsea Stahl

The death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry continue to reverberate the day after as fans of the popular show and those who both knew and worked with Perry, 54, share their condolences across social media.

Although most popular for his portrayal of Chandler Bing starring alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and the rest of the “Friends” cast, Perry also made his mark on the big screen, starring in films “Serving Sara,” opposite Elizabeth Hurley; “The Whole One Yards,” opposite Bruce Willis and “Fools Rush In” opposite Salma Hayek.

Admired universally for his quick with and comedic timing, here’s a look back at Perry’s life in photos.

Image: Actor Matthew Perry in 1985.
Actor Matthew Perry in 1985.Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images file
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry at the Limelight in New York in 1988.Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images files
Image: Matthew Perry, as Chandler Bing, dances on the set of "Friends" with Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.
Matthew Perry, as Chandler Bing, dances on the set of "Friends" with Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Gary Null / NBC via Getty Images
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay .
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in NBC's "Friends." NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Image: Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek in the film "Fools Rush In" in 1997.
Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek in the film "Fools Rush In" in 1997.Columbia Pictures / Getty Images file

Image: Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox on the set of "Friends" in 1998.
Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox on the set of "Friends" in 1998. The romance between their characters, Chandler and Monica, remains an iconic sitcom love story.NBC / Getty Images files
Image: "The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding" aired in 2001.
"The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding" aired in 2001.Danny Field / NBC via Getty Images file
Image: Matthew Perry and Minnie Driver rehearses during a photo call for the play "Sexual Perversity in Chicago" on London's West End.
Matthew Perry and Minnie Driver rehearses during a photo call for the play "Sexual Perversity in Chicago" on London's West End.Andy Butterton / PA Images via Reuters file
Image: Matthew Perry guest stars in an episode of "The West Wing" in 2003.
Matthew Perry guest stars in an episode of "The West Wing" in 2003.Alamy file
Image: The writers and cast of "Friends" accept their award for Favorite Comedy Series at the Annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, Calif., in 2003.
The writers and cast of "Friends" accept their award for Favorite Comedy Series at the Annual People's Choice Awards in Pasadena, Calif., in 2003.Vince Bucci / Getty Images file
Image: Matthew Perry in the series finale of "Friends," projected at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles in 2004. The finale drew in over 52 million American viewers.
Matthew Perry in the series finale of "Friends," projected at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles in 2004. The finale drew in over 52 million American viewers.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images file
Image: Matthew Perry hosts the 2005 ESPY Awards in Hollywood.
Matthew Perry hosts the 2005 ESPY Awards in Hollywood.Michael Caulfield / WireImage for ESPN via Getty Images file
Image: Matthew Perry and Bradley Whitford on the set of "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" in 2006.
Matthew Perry and Bradley Whitford on the set of "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" in 2006.Scott Garfield / NBC via Getty Images file
Image: Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry rally with the Screen Actors Guild at Universal Studios in Los Angeles in 2007.
Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry rally with the Screen Actors Guild at Universal Studios in Los Angeles in 2007.Chris Pizzello / Reuters file
Image: Matthew Perry adds the word "famous" next to his job title during an event for the National Associate of Drug Court Professionals in Washington, D.C., in 2011.
Matthew Perry adds the word "famous" next to his job title during an event for the National Associate of Drug Court Professionals in Washington, D.C., in 2011.Paul Morigi / WireImage via Getty Images file
Image: Matthew Perry speaks at a House Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus briefing in Washington, D.C. Perry was admired for speaking about his longtime addiction struggles.
Matthew Perry speaks at a House Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus briefing in Washington, D.C. Perry was admired for speaking about his longtime addiction struggles.Stephen J. Boitano / LightRocket via Getty Images file
IMage: Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow during the "Friends Reunion Special" in 2021.
Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow during the "Friends Reunion Special" in 2021.HBO Max / via Alamy file
Image: A condolence sign surrounded by flowers reads "The one where we all lost a friend."
Flowers and notes of condolence for Matthew Perry are left outside the apartment building used as exterior shots for "Friends" in New York on Sunday.Adam Gray / AFP via Getty Images