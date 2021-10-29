Michelle Obama will be a guest star on final season of 'black-ish'

The final season of ABC's "black-ish" will feature a guest appearance from former first lady Michelle Obama.

“We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star,” the show wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

A representative for the network told NBC News that Obama would appear as herself in the guest appearance.

Obama shared her excitement on Twitter.

“I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode,” Obama tweeted. “I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

The last season of “black-ish” is expected to premiere in early 2022.