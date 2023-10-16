‘Rick and Morty’ replacements for Justin Roiland revealed in Season 7 premiere

“Rick and Morty” has finally revealed the voice actors who are replacing star Justin Roiland, who was dropped from the hit animated show after domestic violence charges.

Ian Cardoni is the new voice of Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden is Morty Smith. Their names appeared in the credits for the Season 7 premiere on Sunday night. The opening credits also omitted the usual “Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon” and only featured the “Rick and Morty” logo.

These will be the highest profile roles in the careers of both Cardoni and Belden. Cardoni has had minor roles in the films "Grown Ups" and "Clear History," while Belden has made one-off appearances in the TV shows "Chicago Med" and "Joe Pera Talks with You."

The characters’ new voices were first heard in the Season 7 trailer, which debuted in September, but Adult Swim wouldn’t reveal the people behind them. Screeners for “Rick and Morty” released before the season launched didn’t include credits at the end.

Representatives for the show said they’d reveal the voice actors’ names under embargo ahead of the Season 7 premiere on Oct. 15, but Adult Swim then reneged on that promise Friday, saying over email, “We’re actually going to continue to keep the names of the new voice cast actors confidential until Sunday night’s east coast premiere.”

Adult Swim fired Roiland in January after he was charged with domestic violence. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office later dismissed the charge in March.

Roiland was co-creator of “Rick and Morty” with Dan Harmon, in addition to voicing several other characters on the show.

In September, NBC published a report alleging that Roiland used his fame over the years to lure and meet young women, several of whom were underage. One of the women alleged Roiland sexually assaulted her; through his attorney Roiland has denied the allegations.

“Rick and Morty” follows the titular grandfather-grandson duo as they travel through the universe. In addition to the trailer, Adult Swim poked fun at the new voices in the logline for the upcoming season: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever,” the summary reads. “It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

“Rick and Morty” debuted in 2013 and has received critical acclaim. Season 7, premiering on Adult Swim on Oct. 15, will include 10 new episodes.

Roiland was also co-creator and lead voice actor on Hulu’s animated comedy series “Solar Opposites”; Dan Stevens has been announced as his replacement for the voice of lead character Korvo.