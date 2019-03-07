Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 7, 2019, 3:18 AM UTC / Updated March 7, 2019, 3:55 AM UTC By Variety

LOS ANGELES - The CW's Archie Comics-inspired teen drama "Riverdale" dedicated its first episode on-air after series regular Luke Perry's untimely passing to the late actor.

After the episode ended, an "in memoriam" card came up with his name and the years of his birth and death (1966-2019).

Wednesday night's episode entitled "Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me" was the 14th episode of the show's third season. Shot weeks ago, the episode saw Perry's character, Fred Andrews, reassuring and bandaging his son Archie (KJ Apa) after a troubled youth Archie had taken in stabbed him.

Earlier in the day, "Riverdale" creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted an early photo of some of the show's cast and crew, with Perry in the center behind a Riverdale High School sign. Calling him "our heart, always," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted that the episode would be "dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run."

Perry died earlier in the week from complications from a stroke.

"[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," his rep said at the time. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

"Riverdale," which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Prods., shut down production upon learning of his passing. It is unknown how the show will address his death within the story or whether the final episodes of the third season will have to be rewritten to account for his absence.