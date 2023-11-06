SAG-AFTRA intends to counter AMPTP's 'best and final' offer

SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood's studios may be back to the negotiating table.

After 116 days on strike, the union representing Hollywood's 160,000 actors plans to counter several points in the deal put forth by the studios and streamers over the weekend, NBC has learned from four sources familiar with the discussions.

SAG-AFTRA's response was in development Monday and expected to be sent to The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers [AMPTP], which also represents NBC's parent company Comcast. In it, the new proposal is expected to push back on artificial intelligence protections, among other key issues.

NBC News has reached out to SAG-AFTRA for comment.

This news comes just two days after SAG-AFTRA said in a statement that they had received the "best and final offer" from the studios and streamers.

"We received an offer today from the AMPTP, which they characterized as their 'Last, Best, and Final Offer,'" the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee said in a statement. "We are reviewing it and considering our response within the context of the critical issues addressed in our proposals."

The AMPTP did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. One insider said they had not yet received a response from SAG-AFTRA.

Last week, nearly 5,000 actors signed a letter directed at the SAG-AFTRA union saying they would “rather go on strike than take a bad deal.”

The letter, which was written by some of the union’s strike captains and published late Thursday, was obtained by NBC News.

It reads in part, “Back in June, before we went on strike, a large group of members signed an open letter telling our leaders that we would rather go on strike than take a bad deal."

The monthslong actors' strike has left thousands out of work and cost the California economy over $5 billion.