Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall dies after ALS battle at 57

LOS ANGELES — Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has died at the age of 57 after fighting ALS.

In a statement given to NBC News on Aug. 7, his family confirmed his death.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The statement said his family is “immensely grateful” to the team of doctors and nurses who helped Randall over the years, “often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement concluded.

Bullock and Randall met in January 2015 when the model-turned-photographer photographed her son Louis’ birthday party.

The two started dating and were spotted out and about together by paparazzi for several months before making their red carpet debut at the “Our Brand Is Crisis” premiere in Los Angeles in October of that year.

Over the years, there would often be rumors that the two were engaged or married, which Bullock’s representatives would go on to deny.

In November 2021, “The Proposal” actor opened up during an episode of “Red Table Talk” about her decision not to remarry after a public split from motorcycle builder and “Monster Garage” host Jesse James in 2010.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life,” she said at the time. “We share two beautiful children — three children, he’s got his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. I don’t want to say do it how I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and a devoted mother.”

Bullock — who proceeded with the adoption process of her first child, Louis, amid her divorce from James — adopted her second child, then 3-year-old Laila, in 2015, soon after she started dating Randall.

In her “Red Table Talk” interview, she said that she was a “bulldozer” in their relationship.

“We hadn’t been together for that long, and I said, ‘Hey, remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?’” Bullock said Randall responded yes, adding that his life had been “unraveled because of me.”

She then told Randall the nondisclosure agreement still stands because she was going to be bringing another child home.

“He was so happy but he was so scared,” Bullock explained. “I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here is this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life, but the right human being to be there — to help me...and he is the example — the example that I would want my children to have.”

“There are two different ways of looking at things,” Bullock said. “If (my kids) can take away from that and if that is where they feel drawn to, then he’s the exact right parent to be in this position.”

In a March 2022 interview with “ET” while promoting “The Lost City”, Bullock revealed she planned to take a step back from acting.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” the actor, 57, told the outlet at the time, saying that it is a “24/7” job. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”