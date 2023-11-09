Shania Twain crew members hospitalized after tour bus crash

Members of Shania Twain’s concert crew were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash between tour stops in Canada.

A crew bus and a truck from Twain’s “Queen Of Me” tour were involved in the crash on a highway while traveling between concerts in Winnipeg and Saskatoon, according to a statement from Maverick Management, Twain’s management company.

“Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather,” the statement said. “Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

Twain was not on the bus and is safe, a representative for the singer said.

Twain kicked off the tour April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and has since performed shows across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The “Queen of Me” tour is scheduled to make its next stop Thursday in Saskatoon, Canada. It concludes Tuesday in Vancouver.