Travis Kelce addresses Taylor Swift dating rumors: 'Ball in her court'

Travis Kelce is responding to the rumors that he and Taylor Swift are an item, saying, “I threw the ball in her court."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, compared the romance chatter to a childhood game of telephone during an appearance Thursday on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“It’s hilarious how much traction this (rumor) has actually got,” Travis Kelce said in a snippet the show posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

“Right now, it’s like an old game in school called telephone, where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff,” he continued, adding, “Especially, no one actually knows what’s going on.”

Travis Kelce took the opportunity to take a playful swipe at his fellow NFL star brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, who recently said, albeit perhaps jokingly, that the rumors about his younger brother dating Swift are “100% true.“

“Especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides,” Travis Kelce said with the hint of a smile. “He doesn’t know. ... The guy is absolutely ridiculous. Can’t stay out of the freaking headlines.”

“Please, everybody, stop asking my brother about my love life,” Travis Kelce added.

When host Pat McAfee asked Travis Kelce if he hated the gossip, Kelce said he didn’t.

“No, it’s life, baby. I threw it out there,” he said. “I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.’

“So we’ll see what happens in the near future,” he added.

Rumors about a romance between Travis Kelce and Swift began in July, when he expressed interest in the Grammy winner after he attended her “Eras Tour” concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

On the July 26 episode of the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce revealed that he attempted to meet Swift at the concert so he could give her his phone number.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said.

“You made her a bracelet?” asked Jason Kelce.

“Yeah. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis Kelce responded.

Travis Kelce, who starred in the 2016 E! reality dating series “Catching Kelce,” said he enjoyed Swift’s concert — even if he felt the singer snubbed him.

“She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show,” he said.

“I’ve only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement and, yeah, everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her,” he added. “It was wild. It was a wild show.”