Travis Kelce says as long as he and Taylor Swift are ‘happy ... that’s all that matters’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren't concerning themselves with the opinions of others, as long as they are happy.

While answering questions from reporters Friday ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' appearance in the AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Kelce was asked whether he and Swift have discussed how to deal with the media attention swarming their love story.

"I mean, the only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce said. "That's all that matters."

Kelce answered similarly when he was asked earlier about his own rise to national prominence, notably after winning last year's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles — and his brother, Jason Kelce.

"I brought this upon myself," Kelce conceded. "I do enjoy having fun with it all. The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building."

Kelce was speaking from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play.

He said the biggest challenge that comes with his level of fame is hearing "everyone else's perspective of things."

Swift is no stranger to that outside noise. Most recently, she has faced scrutiny from NFL watchers who are upset with how much air time she has gotten while cheering on Kelce at his games throughout the season.

She was at the Chiefs' divisional game against Buffalo last weekend, where, with the help of Jason Kelce, she made the day of a little girl who went with hopes of laying eyes on her favorite pop star.

It remains unclear whether Swift will be in Baltimore this weekend, but Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce's wife, told “Good Morning America” they plan to be there to cheer on their little brother.