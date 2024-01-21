Where does Taylor Swift get all her Chiefs merch from?

Taylor Swift’s attire never goes out of style — even when it’s football themed.

Since September, the pop star has been photographed cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games while sporting red vintage team apparel. It’s prompted many online to ask where Swift gets the team swag from.

Some of her looks are one-of-a-kind finds or were custom made for her. Most of the Chiefs gear Swift has sported comes from local stores and independent fashion designers.

Sarah Chapelle, who meticulously documents the singer’s looks on her popular fashion blog Taylor Swift Style, wrote in an email that Swift tends to put a lot of intention into her fashion choices.

Instead of wearing official NFL merch to every game, Chapelle wrote, she often reps pieces from small and women-owned businesses, as well as brands that offer vintage options.

“Opting to spotlight these types of brands,” she wrote, “is a clear reflection of her personal values that will also hopefully have the indirect benefit of creating a market of more options for female fans of the sport, who deserve to have the opportunity to show their support for something they’re passionate about with garments that aren’t just pink washed.”

In honor of Sunday’s game, here’s a look at where the pop star has sourced some of her most memorable Chiefs game-day looks so far.

Kansas City Chiefs Windbreaker

Swift wore a vintage windbreaker from WEAR by Erin Andrews to her third Chiefs game on Oct. 12.

TV personality Erin Andrews, known for her reporting on Fox Sports’ NFL broadcasting team, launched the clothing brand in 2019 to address demand for more women’s styles in sports and team apparel.

Andrews told TODAY.com in October that she had sent Swift a box containing a few clothing items, but that she didn’t imagine it would actually reach her — until she spotted the pop star donning the windbreaker while scrolling social media.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I think this is our jacket.’ You know when you see something, but you want it to happen, so maybe you make it up in your mind?” she said. “I called four different people on my management team and on my crew just to make sure that I wasn’t seeing something. Finally, when we realized it was happening, I screamed so loud in my office. I started crying.”

Vintage Kansas City Chiefs Sweatshirt

Swift wore a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt from Ellie Mae Studios at the Oct. 22 game.

The Toronto-based fashion brand was started by designer Ellie Mae Waters. She told Toronto Life Magazine in October that she sent Swift’s team a few vintage pieces in hopes that the pop star might be interested in wearing them.

Waters added that she found the sweatshirt during a routine “dumpster dive” in Los Angeles.

“My partner, Jeremy, and I go there several times a year, to very not-glamorous places, and we just comb through racks and boxes. I’m always on the lookout for good vintage sports sweaters or university stuff just because people are really into it,” she said. “I grabbed the red sweatshirt because it was cool. The Taylor and Travis story wasn’t something I knew about at that point.”

Travis Kelce friendship bracelets

At the same October Chiefs game, Swift’s wrists were also adorned with two friendship bracelets from the Missouri jewelry brand Erimish, which sells customized bracelets made to order. The singer was seen wearing a “TRAV” bracelet as well as a bracelet with No. 87 set between two red hearts.

Ever since fans drove up demand for Swiftie-themed bracelets, Erimish released a collection featuring custom bracelets themed after some of Swift’s most popular songs and albums, as well as a regularly sold-out “Swiftie KC” set.

Vintage spell-out Chiefs sweatshirt

During the Chiefs’ Dec. 10 game in Kansas City, Swift was spotted wearing the first of several pieces of vintage merch she had purchased in bulk from a local clothing store, Westside Storey. The red-and-black stitched spell-out sweatshirt was part of an expensive order of vintage Chiefs gear the store had packed for a mysterious patron before the business knew for certain that it was Swift.

Employees had included a Post-it note inside the package, writing, “Hello! On the off chance that this is T-swift or her team, we just wanted to include a lil something extra. We are all such big fans & rooting for you!”

The lil something extra: a “Who’s Travis Kelce anyway? Ew.” T-shirt in reference to Swift’s well-known “22” lyric — and stylized after the same T-shirt she wears while performing the song at her Eras Tour concerts.

No. 87 beanie

Aside from the pieces she purchased from Westside Storey, Swift was seen on Dec. 17 donning a handmade beanie gifted to her in the same package by the store’s social media manager Kathryn Cacho, who sells knitwear and crochet clothing via her brand Kut the Knit.

In a video Cacho uploaded of herself crocheting the beanie, she aid that she wanted to include a gift in the order package in case it really was going to Swift. She was “going back and forth” on whether to add in 13, Swift’s favorite number, or Kelce’s jersey No. 87, but decided she wanted to avoid having anyone confuse the beanie as supporting another player.

No. 87 jacket

Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, went viral earlier this month for the No. 87 puffer jacket she created for Swift.

Swift sported the handcrafted jacket which was made out of an old Kelce jersey, at the Chiefs’ game on Jan. 13.

Juszczyk made a matching No. 15 jacket for Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and has since also created a custom No. 97 jacket for Taylor Lautner, who wore it last Sunday in support of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Kyle Juszczyk told the San Francisco Chronicle that he's "so stoked" for his wife “... because I know how hard she’s worked, how hard she grinded."

"To see Taylor wearing it and it looked incredible," he added. "It was just awesome. We were just so happy in our house.”