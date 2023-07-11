Soap star Andrea Evans dies at age 66

Actor Andrea Evans, who starred on “One Life to Live,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and other soap operas throughout her television career, has died. She was 66.

A rep for the actor confirmed in a statement sent to TODAY.com that Evans died on July 9 from cancer.

Evans started her decades-long soap opera career on “One Life to Live” in 1979. She appeared on the program until 1981, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and again from 1985-1990. She returned to the soap opera intermittently throughout her career.

She also had starring roles on “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 1999 to 2000, and “The Young and the Restless” from 1983 to 1984, where she portrayed the characters Tawny Moore and Patti Weaver.

Evans is most likely best known for playing Rebecca Hotchkiss on “Passions” from 2000 to 2008. She portrayed the cunning antagonist on the series for a whopping 627 episodes.

Most recently, Evans appeared on the drama series “The Bay.”

The actor is survived by her husband, Steve, daughter, Kylie, and dog, Mila.