With ‘Wish’ release, some Disney fans say they’re nostalgic for classic villains

King Magnifico from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new film, “Wish,” has all the hallmarks of a classic Disney villain. He’s exceedingly vain, like Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast”; he practices sorcery, like Ursula from “The Little Mermaid”; and his evil powers are shown as a ghoulish shade of green, as with Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty.”

But ahead of the movie’s wide release Wednesday, some Disney fans on social media said they felt that something about King Magnifico, voiced by Chris Pine, fell flat.

While many fans online hadn’t seen the movie yet, they based their initial criticism on the character’s song, “This Is the Thanks I Get?!” which dropped on Spotify and was teased in trailers ahead of the movie’s debut. In a lengthy Reddit thread discussing the movie, one person wrote: “Is he even the real villain?” Another wrote, “how long has it been since we’ve been given a cool iconic villain?” Some on TikTok joked that “This Is the Thanks I Get?!” sounds like ChatGPT had been asked to write a villain song in the style of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Others questioned whether Disney had run out of ideas.

The early fan takes are most likely fueled by nostalgia, according to some Disney experts and fans. The beloved brand has set a high bar over the decades, and many across age groups, particularly those who grew up with the classics, have an affinity for what they believe are the better Disney eras.

“You grow up in this culture of, like, Hades and Ursula and Maleficent and those sorts of villains … and these new villains are introduced, they just don’t do it for you,” said Lindsay Hahn, a professor of communications at the University of Buffalo, who co-authored a January study that found Disney heroes and villains have retained their values for eight decades. “They don’t have that same nostalgic quality that you’ve grown up with.”

“Wish” follows Asha, a 17-year-old voiced by Ariana DeBose, who lives in the magical city of Rosas. King Magnifico, who rules the city, periodically grants its citizens wishes. But when Asha learns that King Magnifico has no intention of granting the vast majority of the wishes, she goes on a mission to free them. During her quest, she accidentally summons a magical star (named Star), who helps her along the way.