'Spinning and whirling': Strange fish behavior sparks emergency government response

The U.S. government is mounting an emergency response in an effort to save a unique and endangered fish found off the coast of Florida.

The details are strange. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had received reports of “abnormal fish behavior, including spinning and whirling” affecting roughly 40 species of fish, and that there had also been reports of fish deaths.

Concerns center on the smalltooth sawfish, a species that is part of the ray family and known for its long, flat nose, which is accentuated by sharp teeth and looks much like a saw (hence the name). It is listed by NOAA as an endangered species, and was “the first marine fish to receive federal protection,” according to the agency. Sawfish can grow up to 16 feet in length.

The cause of the bizarre behavior and deaths remains undetermined.

“It’s a mystery,” said Adam Brame, the sawfish recovery coordinator for the National Marine Fisheries Service, a part of NOAA. “Our partners are working around the clock to try to reach a decision on what has caused this fish health event.”

Gregg Furstenwerth, a diver and underwater photographer in the Florida Keys, has been documenting the trend, which he said he first noticed last year.

“In my lifetime of dives, I’ve never seen any behavior like this from fish at all,” Furstenwerth said.

NOAA said that it will initiate an emergency response effort next week in an attempt to save sawfish. It’s the first such effort in the country’s history, the agency said, and will also involve the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and some local partners that will help house rescued fish.