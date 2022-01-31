Thousands of tree species remain undiscovered, scientists say

Then the team used artificial intelligence and a supercomputer to calculate the likelihood of tree species that are not yet identified. This process, which utilized a more extensive dataset and more advanced statistical methods than previous efforts, yielded a conservative estimate of 73,274 tree species.

Historically, tree estimates have been held back because local tree specialists were not included and the geographical focus was uneven, the team wrote. The number of tree species in higher latitudes is relatively well known. Meanwhile, other studies suggest the number of tree species consistently increases toward the equator.

It is in these more tropical and subtropical forests across South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania where scientists are more likely to eventually find undiscovered species. For example, South America is home to 40 percent of the overall number of tree species; the study team approximates that 3,900 tree species on this continent have yet to be formally identified and are clustered in the “diversity hot spots” of the Amazon basin and the Andes-Amazon interface.

These parts of the world have the greatest amount of unknown diversity, and the “species most vulnerable to loss,” said co-senior author Peter Reich, a professor and the director of the Institute for Global Change Biology at the University of Michigan.

“One of the take-home messages for the public concerning our study is there’s a lot we still need to learn about nature and the planet,” he said. “And much of what we don’t know is pretty critical for our ability to maintain and sustain human life, and the function of nature.”

Research suggests that forests, which fulfill numerous important functions, are more successful when they contain a greater number of different trees — also known as a higher level of biodiversity. A 2017 study published in the journal Ecology Letters found forests with many tree species grow at a faster rate, store more carbon and are more resistant to pests and disease.

Some of the critical functions of forests include, but are not limited to, providing a habitat for other species, facilitating carbon sequestration, supporting pollinators, protecting soil and improving water quality. Beyond enhancing climate resilience, forests represent “rich natural pharmacies by virtue of being enormous sources of planet and microbial material with known or potential medicinal or nutritional value,” according to a 2010 study published in the journal Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine. The challenges to “delivering health through forests” are deforestation, biodiversity degradation and climate change.

Mixed mountain forest of Norway spruce, silver fir and European beech in the Bavarian Alps, Germany. The forest is part of a long-term experiment by the Technical University of Munich. Leonhard Steinacker / Technical University of Munich.

“It is time humanity stops destroying biodiversity and increases global efforts to better protect it and improve our knowledge of its features,” Gatti said. “If we want to protect tree diversity and the amazing biodiversity connected to them, we should immediately halt deforestation and forest degradation, and start considering forests as untouchable ecosystems that deserve protection, like coral reefs.”

These findings add “urgency” to the known issue of threatened forests, Reich said. Undetected species and rare species are extremely vulnerable to the risk of extinction. A better grasp of how many of these trees exist can aid biodiversity preservation efforts. He acknowledges work is underway to protect forests via a number of avenues, ranging from the work done by grassroots organizations to governmental interventions, but he said “not enough is being done.”

Reich views these findings as what can be accomplished through passionate “international collaboration.” More work utilizing the Global Forest Biodiversity Initiative dataset, which he helped create, is also underway: He and his colleagues are mapping out tree biodiversity across the planet, with the aim of understanding how it varies and what causes it to change.