Black hole at center of Milky Way pictured for first time

The first-ever image of the Milky Way's supermassive black hole was revealed Thursday, providing the first direct visual evidence of "the gentle giant" that lies at the center of our galaxy.

The photo, which shows an oval-shaped void surrounded by a bright ring of glowing gas, is only the second image captured of a black hole, and is the first to provide a detailed glimpse of the immense feature, known as Sagittarius A*, at the Milky Way's core.

“For decades, astronomers have wondered what lies at the heart of our galaxy, pulling stars into tight orbits through its immense gravity,” Michael Johnson, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said in a statement.

Sagittarius A* is about 27,000 light-years away and is 4 million times more massive than the sun.

The findings were published Thursday in a special issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.