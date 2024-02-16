IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NASA’s final tally shows spacecraft returned double the amount of asteroid rubble

The black, carbon-rich samples — the first ever collected from an asteroid by NASA — are stored at a special curation lab at Houston’s Johnson Space Center.
Eight sample trays containing the final material from asteroid Bennu.
Eight sample trays containing the final material from asteroid Bennu. The dust and rocks were poured into the trays from the top plate of the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head. 51.2 grams were collected from this pour, bringing the final mass of asteroid sample to 121.6 grams.Erika Blumenfeld & Joseph Aebersold / NASA
By The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA finally has counted up all the asteroid samples returned by a spacecraft last fall — and it’s double the rubble return goal.

Officials reported Thursday that the Osiris-Rex spacecraft collected 121.6 grams (4.29 ounces) of dust and pebbles from asteroid Bennu. That’s just over half a cup and the biggest cosmic haul ever from beyond the moon.

It took NASA longer than expected to pry open the sample container because of stuck fasteners.

The sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission
The sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission shortly after touching down in the desert, on Sept. 24, 2023, at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range. Keegan Barber / NASA

The black, carbon-rich samples — the first ever collected from an asteroid by NASA — are stored at a special curation lab at Houston’s Johnson Space Center.

Osiris-Rex returned the samples last September, three years after gathering them from the asteroid. The haul for the $1 billion mission would have been greater, but rocks jammed the lid of the container following the grab and some samples floated away.

The spacecraft is now on its way to another space rock, but that will involve only a flyby with no stop for samples.

OSIRIS REx curation team pouring the sample from the TAGSAM head and examining sample material
OSIRIS REx curation team pouring the sample from the TAGSAM head and examining sample material, on Jan. 19. Robert Markowitz / NASA-JSC
