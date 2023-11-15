SpaceX clears final hurdle for second Starship test flight

SpaceX has received clearance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to launch its huge Starship rocket on a much-anticipated second test flight.

The agency granted SpaceX a launch license for the company's next-generation rocket on Wednesday, after a first launch attempt in April ended in a fiery explosion.

“The FAA has given license authorization for the second launch of the @SpaceX Starship Super Heavy vehicle. The FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements,” the FAA said in a statement on the social media platform X.

SpaceX said Wednesday that the company is aiming to conduct the test flight on Friday, during a two-hour launch window that opens at 8 a.m. ET.

The Starship rocket, which stands nearly 400 feet tall, is designed for future missions to the moon and Mars.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.