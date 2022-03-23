Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Eero, which makes some of our favorite Wi-Fi systems, launched two new Wi-Fi systems today: the Eero 6+ and Eero Pro 6E. Both routers offer gigabit speeds and, like Eero's other routers, can be configured as single device Wi-Fi systems or paired with multiple satellites to cover more space.

Amazon’s Eero makes regular appearances in our Wi-Fi coverage — we’ve recommended its routers for Wi-Fi systems in general, Wi-Fi 6 systems and mesh Wi-Fi systems. Here’s what to know about both of Amazon Eero’s new devices.

The Eero Pro 6E system is the company's “most advanced Wi-Fi system ever,” the company says. It’s also its first Wi-Fi 6E-enabled system — meaning it can tap into more portions of the wireless spectrum that the FCC had previously closed off for Wi-Fi 6 systems. The tri-band connection — which includes the 6-gigahertz band and the 2.4- and 5-gigahertz bands — can handle more than 100 devices at once, Eero says. And it can do so at speeds as fast as 2.3-gigabit-per-second speed, according to the company, broken down into 1 gigabit per second for wired devices and 1.3 gigabits per second for wireless devices. It also works with Alexa as a smart home hub for compatible Thread and Zigbee devices.

Each Eero Pro 6E covers 2,000 square feet The 2-pack covers 4,000 square feet and is available for $499 The 3-pack covers 6,000 square feet and is available for $699

Eero says this Wi-Fi 6 system is their most affordable system supporting gigabit speed, and the dual band connection — 2.4- and 5-gigahertz bands — can support 75+ devices on its connection. Like the Eero Pro 6E, it can be used as a smart home hub with certain Thread and Zigbee devices.

Each Eero 6+ covers 1,500 square feet The 2-pack govers 3,000 square feet and is available for $239 The 3-pack covers 4,500 square feet and is available for $299

If you’re interested in Wi-Fi 6E but less so in Amazon’s Eero, other Wi-Fi brands we’ve recommended, like Netgear, offer Wi-Fi 6E routers right now: Netgear’s Tri-Band Nighthawk WiFi 6E Router has earned a 4.1-star average rating from more than 5,000 reviewers on Amazon.

