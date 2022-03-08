Apple unveils iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and all-new desktop and display

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

A more powerful iPad Air, iPhone SE and the new desktop Mac Studio were the big news at Apple’s Peek Performance event Tuesday.

Expectations were running high for this March Apple event. This event’s new lineup ranged from the updated fifth-generation iPad to the latest version of the popular iPhone SE. Other noteworthy announcements included a new desktop and display, and new colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

New iPad Air (preorder Friday, March 11)

Apple said its latest version of its budget tablet, the fifth generation of the iPad Air, will feature its M1 chip (which is currently in the iPad Pro), have an increased RAM of 8GB and either 64GB or 256GB storage. It will have an improved, 12-megapixel, wide-angle forward-facing camera and support 5G connectivity, Apple Pencil (second generation) and Apple’s Center Stage teleconferencing software, according to the brand. Its screen size will remain 10.9 inches, the same as on the previous generation — as we reported in 2020, this was considered a serious upgrade from the third-generation iPad Air. The starting price will also remain the same as its predecessor’s — $599. It’ll come in Space Gray, Starlight, pink, purple and a new color, blue. The company added that the new iPad’s casing is made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

The new iPad is available to preorder Friday and will ship March 18.

New iPhone SE (preorder Friday, March 11)

As expected, the third-generation iPhone SE will include the same 4.7-inch Retina Display as the previous generation, which we covered when it came out in 2020. The new SE will feature 5G connectivity and the A15 Bionic chip currently in the iPhone 13, but the company also announced that the latest iteration of its popular budget smartphone will also include an improved battery and the improved glass currently on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. This generation will have a home button with Touch ID and a new camera system with Smart HDR 4. According to the brand, it's made with recycled tungsten and rare earth elements and will come in three colors: Midnight, Starlight and product RED. It’ll start at $429, $30 more than the previous generation.

Preorders start Friday, and the new iPhone SE will start shipping March 18.

New colors for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro (preorder Friday, March 11)

There will also be two new colors: dark green for the iPhone 13 and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro, both of which we covered when they were announced in September. The new colors will be available for preorder March 11. If you want to keep your factory finish safe, you may want to consider iPhone 13 accessories like the phone case-and-wallet combo Select writer Justin Krajeski swears by.

Apple unveiled its new Mac Studio, a desktop that can come with up to 8TB of SSD storage and is powered either with the M1 Max chip (with 64GB of video memory) or the new M1 Ultra (with 128GB of video memory). The Mac Studio comes with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet and HDMI ports, as well as an SD card slot and headphone jack. The Mac Studio is 7.7 inches wide and 3.7 inches tall, and the M1 Ultra version can play up to 18 streams of 8K ProRes video, according to Apple.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999 and is available to preorder now, shipping March 18.

The 27-inch Studio Display has an all-aluminum enclosure and a 30-degree tiltable stand with adjustable height. It can be mounted in portrait or landscape orientation, and there are three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port built in. It uses an A13 chip inside and has six speakers, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (like the one in current iPads) and Center Stage for video calls. It comes with a glare-reducing nanotexture option.

The Studio Display starts at $1,599 and is available to preorder now, shipping March 18.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, the Magic Trackpad and Apple Mouse are all now available in a black-and-silver color scheme in addition to the traditional Apple white. The keyboard is $199, the trackpad is $159 and the mouse is $99.

