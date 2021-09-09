Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Today, Amazon launched a brand new Fire TV line of products, including the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as two new Amazon-branded smart TVs. The new Fire TV Stick is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, and will officially release Oct. 7 on Amazon and Best Buy.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, which includes built-in Alexa Voice features and is compatible with 4K UHD, HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos resolution. Compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K, this new version has 40 percent more power and a 1.8 gHz processor (compared to 1.7 gHz in the previous version). With the faster processor and 2 GB of RAM, loading apps and using the interface should be smoother. You can also connect to Echo Smart Speakers or Echo Studio for a surround-sound experience via Alexa Home Theater.

According to Amazon, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most affordable streaming device with Wi-Fi 6 enabled, which should reduce lag in both streaming and gaming via Amazon Luna. In line with Amazon’s Climate Pledge, this Fire TV Stick comes with an Energy Star certification.

