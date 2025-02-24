Lego always finds a new way to surprise us: It seems every day there’s a new set to challenge yourself with or consider gifting to a friend. If you’re in the market for something new, Amazon currently has a slew of Lego sets on sale for up to 20%. And, this isn’t limited to toys and figurines for kids — it also includes the extremely popular Botanicals, Icons collections and much more. You can also get Lego building blocks and pieces to help a Lego fan in your life restock their collection.

The best Lego sets on sale at Amazon

All of the Lego sets below have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

You don’t have to worry about keeping your beloved office plant in good shape with this mini Botanical collection set. It includes a colorful mix of succulents, cacti and other unique fauna, and has a total of 758 pieces. These will feel at home sitting on your desk or perched on a shelf.

If you love classic three-dimensional art, combine it with your passion for Lego sets with this Lego painting set, which is inspired by artist Kotsushika Hokusai’s woodblock print The Great Wave off Kanagawa. The set has 1,810 pieces and comes with six canvas bases and two hanging elements, so you can display it on the wall after putting it together.

NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider is particularly a fan of this wildflower set, especially since it makes for beautiful home decor and it only took a few hours to build. “The Lego floral sets are truly a work of art. This bouquet genuinely looks like real wildflowers and it consistently adds vibrancy and color to my apartment,” she says. “I have them sitting in a clear glass vase like I would live flowers and I always get compliments on them.”

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast or have one in your life, you’ll love this insect collect set, which has 1,111 pieces to create three figurines: a blue morpho butterfly, a Chinese praying mantis and a Hercules beetle, each of which can stand on its own. The best part of this collection is that you can keep them all together or spread them out in different areas throughout your home, like a desk or bedside table.

Perfect for sportscar or model car fans, this detailed Bugatti Lego set has a total of 906 pieces and is suitable for ages 9 and up. The set even includes features like a W16 engine and scissor doors. Keep this on display on a desk, floating shelf or multilevel shelving unit.

Another popular addition to Lego Botanicals collection, this life-size orchid set can easily replace a live flower or plant on a coffee table or nightstand, minus the maintenance. It has a total of 608 pieces and is a great gift to give someone special for an anniversary, housewarming or birthday.

In addition to a wide array of detailed plant- and flower-inspired sets, Lego also sells fun animal-themed sets that are great for gifting or keeping as home decor. This exotic parrot set comes with all of the pieces you need to make three different figurines, including the parrot. You can rebuild the set to create a toy frog or a fish with movable fins.

Marvel fans, this one’s for you: This set, inspired by Thanos’ stoned Infinity Gauntlet, is the perfect piece of decor for an Avenger’s fan to display in their bedroom. It has 590 pieces and comes with a base and descriptive tablet on the front. Plus, once built, the fingers are movable, so you can style it in different ways.

Inspired by picturesque, cherry blossom-filled gardens, this set includes 1,363 pieces and includes a stream, koi fish, arched bridge, lotus flower, stone lanterns and a pavilion. Best for adults, the set has a slotted base, so you can rearrange the placement of the trees and plants. This set is a good one to build with a partner or loved one on a night in.

More Lego sets on sale on Amazon

All of the sets below are 20% off and have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more.

