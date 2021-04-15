Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Game night has moved beyond just Monopoly or Life. While those games are timeless, there are a plethora of other options that can accommodate different numbers of players, play to different interests or skills — and keep everyone, including grown ups, entertained. We selected a few expert-recommended and/or highly rated options that we think could be fun for your next game night.

SKIP AHEAD Board games for two players | Strategy board games | Board games for parties

Top-rated board games

Whether you’re looking for a fun board game for date night or a group game for parties, we compiled a list of board games for adults using both shopper ratings and expert guidance from our guide to board games during quarantine.

Board games for two players

The goal of Splendor is simple: Become the most prestigious jeweler in Renaissance Europe. The first jeweler (player) with 15 points to their name, wins. Players vie for control of gem mines and trade routes by strategically collecting poker-style chips, and using those chips to buy cards. Those cards are worth various points (and attract the attention of nobles), earning you status across Europe. This strategic game can be played with anywhere from two to four players, and it has a 4.9-star rating from more than 9,400 Amazon reviews.

W. Eric Martin, news editor at online gaming resource BoardGameGeek, previously called Carcassonne one of the best games to play in quarantine. In this Medieval-themed game, players slowly accumulate tiles to build a fortress, and earn points for completing things like roads, cities, fields and monasteries. Once you’ve mastered the basics of Carcassonne, you can buy expansion packs like Inns and Cathedrals or Hills and Sheep. The game has a 4.8-star rating from over 5,800 Amazon shoppers.

In our guide to the best board games for quarantine, Lincoln Damerst, the director of media at BoardGameGeek, noted Wingspan’s “fantastic art and production value.” The game caters to bird enthusiasts and nature lovers alike as players must attract and hatch the most diverse bird collection. It has a 4.8-star rating from almost 8,300 Amazon reviewers.

A classic board game that puts your vocabulary and quick thinking to the test, Scrabble is great for spelling bee winners and fans of crossword puzzles. With just seven lettered tiles in your hand at any given time, you must work with the letters on the board to score as many points as possible by forming words from the dictionary, no proper nouns allowed. It has a 4.8-star average rating from over 17,000 Amazon reviews. Fans of Scrabble might also enjoy Bananagrams, another crossword grid game.

Strategy board games

Catan, previously The Settlers of Catan, has players build settlements, cities and roads on an island (the board) with finite resources — players roll dice to collect resources like wheat, ore, brick and wool, which allows you to expand your territory and earn victory points. The first player to ten victory points wins the game. Catan is slightly more involved than some of the other board games on our list, but once you get the hang of it, it’s fairly simple. The game, which has a 4.8-star rating from more than 30,000 Amazon reviews, has several expansions, including Explorers and Pirates and Seafarers. You can also purchase a board extension to play with up to six players (the base game allows up to four).

Fans of Tetris will likely enjoy Blokus, where the goal of the game is to place all of your 21 tiles on the board. Each tile must touch another of the same color, but only on the corners The game gets trickier and trickier as your opponents do their best to block your tiles in. The game, which can be played with up to four players, has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 8,700 Amazon shoppers.

In our guide to best quarantine board games, Damerst said Ticket to Ride was his “go-to recommendation, especially for new gamers.” The goal of the game is simple: Build the train routes on your ticket cards before someone blocks your path. Damerst noted that the train-themed game is “super easy to digest” and even has its own Amazon Alexa skill that will teach you how to play. Ticket to Ride has a 4.9-star rating from over 19,000 reviewers on Amazon.

Risk brings out the inner world conqueror in all of us. In this strategy conquest game, players must build an army and seize their opponents’ territories after defeating them in battle. The board game, which works with up to four players, has a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 8,500 Amazon reviewers.

Board games for parties

Described as a “party game for horrible people,” Cards Against Humanity’s gameplay is similar to Apples to Apples — but with an adult (and potentially NSFW) twist. At each turn, one player draws a prompt (the black card) and the rest of the group plays a white card from their hand that best fits the prompt. Hilarity and distastefulness ensue. The original set includes 500 white cards and 100 black cards — if that’s not enough for you, there are several expansion packs available too. The game has a 4.8-star average rating from over 128,000 reviews on Amazon.

Similar to Cards Against Humanity, What Do You Meme? instructs players to match one of the caption cards in their hand with the photo card in play to come up with the funniest meme. The photo cards are taken directly from some of the biggest memes of the moment, from Gunshow’s “This Is Fine” to side-eye Chloe. If you start to feel like you want more photos and captions to choose from, there are several expansion packs, including a Game of Thrones Expansion Pack and an NSFW Expansion Deck. What Do You Meme? Holds a 4.7-star average rating from more than 32,000 Amazon reviews.

Czech Games’ Codenames can accommodate any number of players, making it a great game option for parties. In order for a team to win, the resident spymaster must help their teammates figure out which agents match with which secret identities, all while avoiding the dreaded assassin. The deduction game has a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon from over 20,000 reviews.

Described as a game “for people who are into kittens and explosions,” this strategic “Russian roulette” style card game is relatively simple and loads of fun. Players draw cards until a player picks up the exploding kitten card, which spells certain death and eliminates the player from the game. Other than the exploding kittens, the other cards give you tools to avoid the explosions, including seeing other cards about to be drawn, skipping your turn or defusing the exploding kitten altogether. The last player standing wins the game. The game accommodates up to five players, and has a 4.7-star rating from more than 61,000 Amazon reviewers.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.