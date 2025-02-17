Amazon’s Presidents Day deals are here and this year you can save on products across categories, including furniture, mattresses, appliances and more — the perfect opportunity to refresh your home essentials and maybe pick up some new ones.

I frequently cover shopping events as a reporter for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Amazon Presidents Day deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, and I’ll frequently update this list with new savings opportunities throughout the holiday.

SKIP AHEAD Best Amazon Presidents Day deals | More Amazon President Day sales | Best Presidents Day sales at other retailers | How I picked the best Presidents Day deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best Amazon Presidents Day deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Presidents Day to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

4.4-star average rating from 162 reviews on Amazon

This is the latest model in Amazon’s Fire TV series and has a new, slimmer bezel along with 4K Ultra HD capabilities, according to the brand. With this smart TV, you can use Amazon Alexa, watch TV or listen to music on streaming apps, play games and connect the TV to your other smart home devices.

4.4-star average rating from 19,985 reviews on Amazon

The design of this slicer makes it so that your hands won’t get cut on the blades while using — you just push your foods of choice through the ingredient slot for easy slicing, according to the brand. The slicer has over 30 options for different cuts, and comes with a cleaning brush.

4.5-star average rating from 6,047 reviews on Amazon

This video doorbell has a built-in battery that can be charged with a USB-C cable — once charged, the doorbell easily snaps into place at your front door, according to Ring. You can connect it to the Ring phone app to get live video feeds, notifications and updates via your mobile device.

4.4-star average rating from 26,902 reviews on Amazon

The cookware in this set from Carote is made from reinforced aluminum and nonstick granite, which allows it to heat up quickly and evenly, according to the brand. The set includes an egg pan, two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot with a lif, a saute pan with a lid and a cooking utensil.

4.8-star average rating from 57,744 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select Travel Award-winning toiletry bag is very spacious with multiple compartments to help you easily organize your skin care, makeup, dental products and more. The bag is available in both large and medium sizes.

4.6-star average rating from 1,316 reviews on Amazon

Vaseline’s rich and creamy body lotion is an NBC Select Wellness Award winner, and for good reason. It has shea butter and coconut oil for maximum moisture and is also non-comedogenic, making it great for sensitive skin.

4.4-star average rating from 233 reviews on Amazon

This is our favorite silk sleep mask because of its soothing, cooling effects (and chic design). It’s available in over a dozen colors and patterns, and also comes in a 3D version with contoured eye cups.

4.2-star average rating from 8,190 reviews on Amazon

Anker is one of our favorite tech accessory brands, and this high-speed charger can charge an iPhone 15 up to 43% in 30 minutes, according to the brand. It has a foldable USB-C connector, and two high-speed USB-C ports that charge both ways.

4.5-star average rating from 11,189 reviews on Amazon

This water pitcher filter holds six cups of water and comes with a standard Brita filter to remove impurities and debris from your tap water, according to the brand. The pitcher has a locking lid to help prevent spills, and an indicator that blinks whenever the filter needs to be changed.

4.4-star average rating from 104,534 reviews on Amazon

Keurig makes some of our favorite coffee makers, and this compact, single-serve coffee maker is less than five inches wide, making it ideal for small spaces. It can brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces and can hold travel mugs that are up to seven inches tall, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 79,512 reviews on Amazon

I’m a huge CosRX fan, and I’ve used this essence in my skin care routine for years now. It has snail mucin to smoothe texture and brighten and even skin tone alongside hyaluronic acid and panthenol to soothe and hydrate skin, according to the brand.

Best Amazon Presidents Day sales

Here are the best Amazon Presidents Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Apple: Up to 32% off AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more Samsung: Up to 48% off portable hard drives, tablets and more Amazon Fire TV: Up to 40% off streaming devices, TVs and more Kitchenaid: Up to 23% off kitchen appliances Beats: Up to 50% off headphones Bissell: Up to 33% off cleaning products/tools Ninja: Up to 30% off kitchen appliances Ring: Up to 40% off video doorbells Beats: Up to 50% off headphones, earbuds and more Blink: Up to 50% off smart security camera bundles Kitchenaid: Up to 33% off kitchen appliances, tools, utensils and more Crest: Up to 43% off dental products Google: Up to 30% off Google Pixel phones, earbuds and more Levoit: Up to 35% off air purifiers, humidifiers, filters and more Dyson: Up to 26% off vacuums, hair care and more Shark: Up to 43% off vacuums, hair dryers and more Fitbit: Up to 28% off fitness trackers Shokz: Up to 25% off open-ear headphones Duracell: Up to 54% off battery packs Intuit Turbotax: Up to 30% off tax software Lume: Up to 38% off body deodorants Logitech: Up to 50% off tech products Coop Sleep Goods: Up to 25% off sleep products Medicube: Up to 51% off select skin care

Best Presidents Day sales at other retailers

Walmart: Save up to 80% off on products across categories Target: Up to 50% off bedding, clothing, toys and more Best Buy: Save on major appliances, laptops , TVs and more Wayfair: Up to 70% off furniture, home decor and more Lowe’s: Up to 40% off select major appliances Dyson: Up to $150 off select products Rifle Paper Co.: Up to 15% off sitewide and 30% off all sale items

Best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales at other retailers

Best Presidents Day home and kitchen sales at other retailers

Best Presidents Day apparel and accessory sales at other retailers

Levi’s: Up to 40% off sitewide Frame: Up to 70% off sweaters, leather, denim and more Blundstone: Up to 25% off sale styles Nisolo: Up to 75% off select products with code SALE50 Thinx: Up to 25% off period underwear Jujube: Up to 70% off Weatherman’s Umbrella: Up to 40% off Mou Footwear: Up to 30% off the Fall and Winter collection GlassesUSA: Up to 30% off select eyewear brands Primal: Up to 70% off cycling apparel Yummie: Up to 50% off sitewide Leonisa: Up to 25% off select items Indochino: Up to 20% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off clearance

Best Presidents Day beauty and wellness sales at other retailers

Dr. Brandt: Up to 25% off sitewide and up to 30% off eye bundles Solawave: Up to 35% off kits Moon Oral Beauty: Up to 25% off sitewide Rinna Beauty: Up to 30% off products on Amazon Briogeo: Up to 20% off select hair care on Amazon

Best Presidents Day furniture sales at other retailers

Best Presidents Day tech sales at other retailers

Google: Up to 70% off select products, including tablets, earbuds and more Bose: Up to $100 off select headphones, earbuds and more Shokz: Up to 15% off sitewide Satechi: Up to 25% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTS25

Best Presidents Day travel sales at other retailers

Paravel: Up to 30% off sitewide Alpaka: Up to 25% off sitewide

Best Presidents Day kids sales at other retailers

Baby Brezza: Up to 22% off bestsellers Britax: Up to 20% off select car seats, strollers and travel systems Lalo: Up to 20% off sitewide Newton Baby: Up to 20% off sitewide Tonies: Up to 15% off sitewide Silver Cross: Up to $200 off select products

How I found the best Amazon Presidents Day deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products tested by NBC Select staff, including Wellness Award, Travel Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over a year, including the best sales each week and sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and more. To round up the best Presidents Day sales on Amazon, I searched the website for discounted products across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage and NBC Select staff.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.