Amazon’s Presidents Day deals are here and this year you can save on products across categories, including furniture, mattresses, appliances and more — the perfect opportunity to refresh your home essentials and maybe pick up some new ones.
I frequently cover shopping events as a reporter for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Amazon Presidents Day deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, and I’ll frequently update this list with new savings opportunities throughout the holiday.
SKIP AHEAD Best Amazon Presidents Day deals | More Amazon President Day sales | Best Presidents Day sales at other retailers | How I picked the best Presidents Day deals | Why trust NBC Select?
Our top picks
- Best skin care deal$undefined$17.24
- Best travel deal$17.99$22.99
- Best kitchen deal$29.97$49.99
- Best tech deal$54.99$99.99
Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.
Best Amazon Presidents Day deals
I found, vetted and wrote about every deal below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Presidents Day to reflect the most up-to-date prices.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV
4.4-star average rating from 162 reviews on Amazon
This is the latest model in Amazon’s Fire TV series and has a new, slimmer bezel along with 4K Ultra HD capabilities, according to the brand. With this smart TV, you can use Amazon Alexa, watch TV or listen to music on streaming apps, play games and connect the TV to your other smart home devices.
Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer
4.4-star average rating from 19,985 reviews on Amazon
The design of this slicer makes it so that your hands won’t get cut on the blades while using — you just push your foods of choice through the ingredient slot for easy slicing, according to the brand. The slicer has over 30 options for different cuts, and comes with a cleaning brush.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell
4.5-star average rating from 6,047 reviews on Amazon
This video doorbell has a built-in battery that can be charged with a USB-C cable — once charged, the doorbell easily snaps into place at your front door, according to Ring. You can connect it to the Ring phone app to get live video feeds, notifications and updates via your mobile device.
Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Cooking Set
4.4-star average rating from 26,902 reviews on Amazon
The cookware in this set from Carote is made from reinforced aluminum and nonstick granite, which allows it to heat up quickly and evenly, according to the brand. The set includes an egg pan, two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot with a lif, a saute pan with a lid and a cooking utensil.
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag
4.8-star average rating from 57,744 reviews on Amazon
This NBC Select Travel Award-winning toiletry bag is very spacious with multiple compartments to help you easily organize your skin care, makeup, dental products and more. The bag is available in both large and medium sizes.
Vaseline Radiant x Deep Nourishment Body Lotion
4.6-star average rating from 1,316 reviews on Amazon
Vaseline’s rich and creamy body lotion is an NBC Select Wellness Award winner, and for good reason. It has shea butter and coconut oil for maximum moisture and is also non-comedogenic, making it great for sensitive skin.
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
4.4-star average rating from 233 reviews on Amazon
This is our favorite silk sleep mask because of its soothing, cooling effects (and chic design). It’s available in over a dozen colors and patterns, and also comes in a 3D version with contoured eye cups.
Anker USB-C Nano Power Bank
4.2-star average rating from 8,190 reviews on Amazon
Anker is one of our favorite tech accessory brands, and this high-speed charger can charge an iPhone 15 up to 43% in 30 minutes, according to the brand. It has a foldable USB-C connector, and two high-speed USB-C ports that charge both ways.
Brita Metro Water Pitcher Filter
4.5-star average rating from 11,189 reviews on Amazon
This water pitcher filter holds six cups of water and comes with a standard Brita filter to remove impurities and debris from your tap water, according to the brand. The pitcher has a locking lid to help prevent spills, and an indicator that blinks whenever the filter needs to be changed.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
4.4-star average rating from 104,534 reviews on Amazon
Keurig makes some of our favorite coffee makers, and this compact, single-serve coffee maker is less than five inches wide, making it ideal for small spaces. It can brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces and can hold travel mugs that are up to seven inches tall, according to the brand.
CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
4.6-star average rating from 79,512 reviews on Amazon
I’m a huge CosRX fan, and I’ve used this essence in my skin care routine for years now. It has snail mucin to smoothe texture and brighten and even skin tone alongside hyaluronic acid and panthenol to soothe and hydrate skin, according to the brand.
Best Amazon Presidents Day sales
Here are the best Amazon Presidents Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
- Apple: Up to 32% off AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more
- Samsung: Up to 48% off portable hard drives, tablets and more
- Amazon Fire TV: Up to 40% off streaming devices, TVs and more
- Kitchenaid: Up to 23% off kitchen appliances
- Beats: Up to 50% off headphones
- Bissell: Up to 33% off cleaning products/tools
- Ninja: Up to 30% off kitchen appliances
- Ring: Up to 40% off video doorbells
- Beats: Up to 50% off headphones, earbuds and more
- Blink: Up to 50% off smart security camera bundles
- Kitchenaid: Up to 33% off kitchen appliances, tools, utensils and more
- Crest: Up to 43% off dental products
- Google: Up to 30% off Google Pixel phones, earbuds and more
- Levoit: Up to 35% off air purifiers, humidifiers, filters and more
- Dyson: Up to 26% off vacuums, hair care and more
- Shark: Up to 43% off vacuums, hair dryers and more
- Fitbit: Up to 28% off fitness trackers
- Shokz: Up to 25% off open-ear headphones
- Duracell: Up to 54% off battery packs
- Intuit Turbotax: Up to 30% off tax software
- Lume: Up to 38% off body deodorants
- Logitech: Up to 50% off tech products
- Coop Sleep Goods: Up to 25% off sleep products
- Medicube: Up to 51% off select skin care
Best Presidents Day sales at other retailers
- Walmart: Save up to 80% off on products across categories
- Target: Up to 50% off bedding, clothing, toys and more
- Best Buy: Save on major appliances, laptops , TVs and more
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off furniture, home decor and more
- Lowe’s: Up to 40% off select major appliances
- Dyson: Up to $150 off select products
- Rifle Paper Co.: Up to 15% off sitewide and 30% off all sale items
Best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales at other retailers
- Purple: Up to 30% off bedding, pillows and more, plus up to $900 off a mattress and base
- Bear: Up to 35% off sitewide, plus get two free pillows with mattress purchase
- Nolah: Up to 35% off sitewide, plus get two free pillows and $150 off a Bedjet with mattress purchase
- Leesa: Up to 30% off select mattresses, plus get a free sleep bundle with mattress purchase
- Helix: Up to 25% off sitewide, plus get free pillows, bundles and more with mattress purchase
- Birch: Up to 25% off sitewide
- The Company Store: Up to 40% off specials and 25% off everything else with code PRESIDENT25
- Ettitude: Up to 25% off
- Crane & Canopy: Up to 70% off bedding, sheets and more
- Parachute: Up to 25% off eco mattresses
- Amerisleep: Up to $500 off any mattress and up to 30% adjustable bed bundles with code PD500
- Cozy Earth: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Avocado: Up to 20% on organic mattresses
- Nectar: Up to 50% on mattresses
- Beautyrest: Up to $900 off select adjustable mattresses
- Awara: Up to 50% off mattresses
- Brooklinen: Up to 25% off almost everything, plus up to 50% off bundles
- Coop Sleep Goods: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Naturepedic: Up to 20% off sitewide
- DreamCloud: Up to 50% on mattresses and up to 66% on bundles
- Loftie: Up to 25% off select products
- Essentia: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Brooklyn Bedding: Up to 30% off sitewide with code PRESDAY30
- Buffy: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping
- Saatva: Up to $400 off orders of $1000 or more
- Sleep Number: Up to 50% off select smart beds
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattress sets and up to 40% off other mattresses and toppers
- Sealy: Up to $200 off mattresses
- PlushBeds: Up to 50% off mattresses, plus 25% off toppers and bedding
Best Presidents Day home and kitchen sales at other retailers
- Our Place: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Great Jones: Up to $100 off cookware and bakeware sets
- Olipop: Up to 20% off with code FEBSAVE20
- Joybird: Up to 45% off bestsellers and up to 35% off everything else
- Blueair: Up to 30% off bestselling air purifiers and select air care with code BLUEAIR30
- Smeg: Up to 20% off select appliances
- Nutribullet: Up to 20% off sitewide with code PRESBLEND20
- AJ Madison: Up to 50% off select products
- AquaTru: Up to 20% off select products
- Cuisinart: Up to $100 off select appliances
- KitchenAid: Up to 35% off select appliance
- Sur La Table: Up to 50% off bestselling brand
- Ninja Kitchen: Up to 39% off select products
- Magnolia: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Hedley & Bennett: Up to 20% off sitewide with code ENJOY20
- Made in Cookware: Up to 25% off cooking tools and utensils
- Riley Home: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Lavazza: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Bokksu Market: Up to 50% off
- Joon Loloi: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Hydroviv: Up to $500 off bundles and up to $240 off water filtration systems
- Blueland: Up to 30% off subscriptions of $60 or more
Best Presidents Day apparel and accessory sales at other retailers
- Levi’s: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Frame: Up to 70% off sweaters, leather, denim and more
- Blundstone: Up to 25% off sale styles
- Nisolo: Up to 75% off select products with code SALE50
- Thinx: Up to 25% off period underwear
- Jujube: Up to 70% off
- Weatherman’s Umbrella: Up to 40% off
- Mou Footwear: Up to 30% off the Fall and Winter collection
- GlassesUSA: Up to 30% off select eyewear brands
- Primal: Up to 70% off cycling apparel
- Yummie: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Leonisa: Up to 25% off select items
- Indochino: Up to 20% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off clearance
Best Presidents Day beauty and wellness sales at other retailers
- Dr. Brandt: Up to 25% off sitewide and up to 30% off eye bundles
- Solawave: Up to 35% off kits
- Moon Oral Beauty: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Rinna Beauty: Up to 30% off products on Amazon
- Briogeo: Up to 20% off select hair care on Amazon
Best Presidents Day furniture sales at other retailers
- Homebody: Up to 30% off sitewide with code COZY30
- Lovesac: Up to 30% off sitewide
- McGee & Co.: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Mitzi: Up to 20% off sitewide with code PRESDAY20
- Joss & Main: Up to 60% off
- RugsUSA: Up to 45% off sitewide with code PREZDAY45
- Ruggable: Up to 15% off rugs sitewide with code STARS
- Outer: Up to 15% off seating and dining
- Albany Park: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Humanscale: Up to 15% off sitewide with code WELLNESS15
- Lulu & Georgia: Up to 20% off
- Benchmade Modern: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Anthropologie: Up to 30% off in-stock furniture and home decor
- Apt 2B: Up to 35% off sitewide
- Article: Up to 40% off hundreds of furniture pieces
- Ashley Furniture: Up to 30% off select pieces
- Slumberland: Up to 60% off
- Floyd: Up to 35% off sectionals and 20% sitewide
- Pottery Barn: Up to 50% off select furniture, home decor and more
- Joybird: Up to 45% off bestsellers and up to 35% off sitewide
- JCPenney: Up to 50% off furniture, decor, bedding and more
- ABC Home: Up to 60% off sitewide
- AllModern: Up to 60% off select pieces
- Arhaus: Up to 60% off clearance pieces
- Birch Lane: Up to 60% off select furniture
- Burrow: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Industry West: Up to 25% off sitewide with code PRES25
- Perigold: Up to 25% off
- Raymour & Flanigan: Up to 35% off sectionals, living room sets and more
Best Presidents Day tech sales at other retailers
- Google: Up to 70% off select products, including tablets, earbuds and more
- Bose: Up to $100 off select headphones, earbuds and more
- Shokz: Up to 15% off sitewide
- Satechi: Up to 25% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTS25
Best Presidents Day travel sales at other retailers
Best Presidents Day kids sales at other retailers
- Baby Brezza: Up to 22% off bestsellers
- Britax: Up to 20% off select car seats, strollers and travel systems
- Lalo: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Newton Baby: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Tonies: Up to 15% off sitewide
- Silver Cross: Up to $200 off select products
How I found the best Amazon Presidents Day deals
All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products tested by NBC Select staff, including Wellness Award, Travel Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.
Why trust NBC Select?
I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over a year, including the best sales each week and sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and more. To round up the best Presidents Day sales on Amazon, I searched the website for discounted products across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage and NBC Select staff.
Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.