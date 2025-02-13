Presidents Day is almost here, but you can already take advantage of sales happening across categories. Deals on mattresses, appliances, furniture and more are live, along with winter clearance deals on seasonal apparel and accessories.

I frequently cover shopping events as a reporter for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Presidents Day deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, and I’ll frequently update this list with new savings opportunities.

Best Presidents Day deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Presidents Day to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

4.6-star average rating from 79,512 reviews on Amazon

This essence is one of my skin care staples — the main ingredient, snail mucin, helps to improve texture and tone while keeping the skin hydrated, according to the brand. It includes ingredients for maximum moisture like hyaluronic acid and betaine, and soothing ingredients like allantoin and panthenol.

4.4-star average rating from 37,513 reviews on Casper

This medium-firm mattress, one of Casper’s bestselling models, has three layers of foam to help support your body while you sleep and prevent overheating. The top layer encourages airflow, the second, memory foam layer supports body alignment and the third base layer helps to prevent the mattress from sinking while you sleep, according to Casper.

4.3-star average rating from 253 reviews on Amazon

Hai’s Smart Shower Head connects to the Hai app, which helps you track your water usage, send alerts, set water use targets and more, according to the brand. The showerhead has a spray slider that adjusts water pressure from high to low, and it can be easily mounted on your wall or used as a handheld, says Hai.

4.7-star average rating from 1,198 reviews at Walmart

This personal-sized blender comes with two 16 ounce cups and two spout lids so you can drink your smoothies, milkshakes and more on the go. It has a 700-watt power base, and the cups, blade are all dishwasher safe, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 6,892 reviews on Amazon

These lightweight, wireless headphones have a battery life of up to 50 hours and can charge up to five hours of usage in only ten minutes, according to the brand. The headphones also have adjustable ear cups for long-lasting comfort.

4.8-star average rating from 24,339 reviews at Buffy

I’ve had this comforter for over a year now and it’s one of my favorite things in my room. It’s made from a hypoallergenic sateen weave that’s soft and breathable and doesn’t cause me to overheat while I’m sleeping. I also love that this comforter is machine washable.

4.4-star average rating from 672 reviews on Amazon

This TV has high-quality, 4K UHD capabilities and can connect to your favorite music, movie and TV streaming apps, according to the brand. It also includes a menu with settings specifically for gaming, and supports Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay.

4.3-star average rating from 68,871 reviews on Amazon

This mattress is infused with green tea and activated charcoal to help maintain freshness and prevent odor, and has five layers of foam to create a soft and comfortable sleeping experience, according to the brand. The mattress is ideal for side sleepers, and comes with a 10 year limited warranty. It’s also easy to set up — after unboxing, just lay out the mattress and allow it to expand for up to 72 hours.

4.9-star average rating from 762 reviews at Crate & Barrel

Le Creuset is one of our favorite cookware brands, and this oval cast-iron oven is great for slow cooking, roasting and more. It’s lightweight and easy to clean, and the oval shape is ideal for cooking larger meat cuts or baking breads, according to Le Creuset.

4.6-star average rating from 75,183 reviews on Amazon

This affordable streaming stick has full high-speed, HD capabilities and comes with Amazon Alexa, according to the brand. It plugs in easily behind your TV and includes apps for services like Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and more. You can also use the stick to access live TV, play music from streaming services, and control your smart home, including your lights, camera feeds, speakers and more.

4.5-star average rating from 6,047 reviews on Amazon

Ring makes some of the best video doorbells available, and this model has a built-in battery that you can easily charge with a USB-C cable, according to the brand. Once charged, snap it into place and connect to the Ring phone app to get updates.

4.6-star average rating from 3,290 reviews at Target

With 4K UHD capabilities, this smart TV has four times the pixels of a traditional HD TV, making for a high-resolution viewing experience with plenty of clarity and detail, according to the brand. You can access streaming apps, cast videos, music or photos from your other devices, and connect game consoles, streaming devices and more to the full range of inputs.

4.5-star average rating from 230 reviews at Target

The Bissell Little Green Cleaner is one of our favorite tools for cleaning up after pets, and this Max version comes with a tool for tough stains, a specialized hair removal tool, and a trial size of Bissell’s spot and stain treatment, according to the brand. The cleaner also has a longer hose and two tanks that you can easily fill and empty.

4.9-star average rating from 2,940 reviews on Cozy Earth

Ideal for lounging around the house, this pajama set from Cozy Earth is made from a bamboo viscose that’s designed to be soft, stretchy and breathable, according to the brand. It includes a button-up shirt and pants with an adjustable, elastic waistband, and is available in sizes XS-XXXL.

4.5-star average rating from 28,282 reviews on Amazon

This stainless steel coffee maker has a clear knob on top that lets you easily monitor the process and includes a permanent filter basket, according to the brand. It’s also dishwasher-safe (aside from the knob and pump tube), and comes with a lifetime warranty.

4.6-star average rating from 4,515 reviews on Amazon

This portable charger is small, but very powerful — on a full battery, it can give up to two full charges for an iPhone, according to the brand. It includes a USB-C cable and a USB-C input that allows for charging in both directions, and is compatible with a wide range of Apple, Samsung and other devices.

4.5-star average rating from 5,982 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select Bed & Bath Award-winning pillow is made of a honeycomb-patterned latex that helps to evenly disperse pressure throughout the pillow as you sleep, according to the brand. NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown, who has been sleeping on it for over a year, says the pillow is both supportive and breathable.

Best Presidents Day NBC Select-favorite sales

Here are the best Presidents Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

Amazon: Save up to 40% off tech, home and kitchen, bedding and more Walmart: Save up to 80% off on products across categories Target: Up to 50% off bedding, clothing, toys and more Best Buy: Save up to 40% on major appliances, laptops , TVs and more Wayfair: Up to 70% off furniture, home decor and more Macy’s: Up to 65% off furniture, mattresses, rugs and more Lowe’s: Up to 40% off select major appliances Dyson: Up to $150 off select products Rifle Paper Co.: Up to 15% off sitewide and an extra 30% off all sale items Costco: Members save up to $500 on select appliances

Best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales

Best Presidents Day home and kitchen sales

Best Presidents Day beauty and wellness sales

Dr. Brandt: Up to 25% off sitewide and up to 30% off eye bundles Solawave: Up to 35% off kits Moon Oral Beauty: Up to 25% off sitewide Rinna Beauty: Up to 30% off products on Amazon Briogeo: Up to 20% off select hair care on Amazon

Best Presidents Day apparel and accessory sales

Levi’s: Up to 40% off sitewide Frame: Up to 70% off sweaters, leather, denim and more Blundstone: Up to 25% off sale styles Nisolo: Up to 75% off select products with code SALE50 Thinx: Up to 25% off period underwear Jujube: Up to 70% off Weatherman’s Umbrella: Up to 40% off Mou Footwear: Up to 30% off the Fall and Winter collection GlassesUSA: Up to 30% off select eyewear brands Primal: Up to 70% off cycling apparel Yummie: Up to 50% off sitewide Leonisa: Up to 25% off select items Indochino: Up to 20% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off clearance Bedheads: Up to 20% off sitewide Saucony: Up to 20% off sale Merrell: Up to 50% off select styles Marie Oliver: Up to 30% off sale styles with code SURPRISE30 H&M: Take up to 50% off sitewide J.Crew: Take an extra 50% off sale styles with code SHOPNOW Everlane: Take up to 30% off select styles

Best Presidents Day furniture sales

Best Presidents Day tech sales

Google: Up to 70% off select products, including tablets, earbuds and more Bose: Up to $100 off select headphones, earbuds and more Shokz: Up to 15% off sitewide Satechi: Up to 25% off sitewide with code PRESIDENTS25 Raycon: Up to 30% off select products on Amazon Nextbase: Up to 25% off dash cams on Amazon Samsung: Save up to $1,500 on phones, appliances and more Sonos: Save up to $250 on headphones, soundbars and more

Best Presidents Day travel sales

Paravel: Up to 20% off travel sets Delsey Paris: Up to 20% off select bags and suitcases Alpaka: Up to 25% off sitewide

Best Presidents Day kids sales

Baby Brezza: Up to 20% off bestsellers Britax: Up to 20% off select car seats, strollers and travel systems Lalo: Up to 20% off sitewide Newton Baby: Up to 20% off sitewide Tonies: Up to 15% off sitewide Silver Cross: Up to $200 off select products (EMBARGO UNTIL 2/12) Owlet: Up to 20% off sitewide

How I found the best Presidents Day deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products tested by NBC Select staff, including Wellness Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over a year, including the best sales each week and sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and more. To round up the best Presidents Day sales, I found discounted products across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage and NBC Select staff.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more