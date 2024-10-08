Prime Big Deal Days’ second (and final) day is almost over. During the 48-hour sale, Prime members can find deals across categories like home, kitchen, travel and tech products. If you need (or want) Apple AirPods, Amazon is currently discounting a handful of models. The Apple headphones are currently on sale along with AirPods Max and more.

4.3-star average rating from 53,967 reviews on Amazon

If you’re tired of dropping and losing individual AirPods, consider the Beats Flex earbuds, which are connected by a thin cable that hangs behind the neck — making them ideal for risky terrain or during workouts. You’ll get 12 hours of battery life, too.

4.3-star rating from 78,437 reviews on Amazon

Lowest Price Ever

With these Beats earbuds, you can choose between two sound modes: active noise cancellation and transparency. They also have a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, an IPX4 rating for sweat- and water-resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth for reliable connectivity and 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case, according to the brand.

4.6-star rating from 32 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

AirPods Max are the best over-ear headphones of 2024 for Apple users. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez uses them while commuting, exercising, traveling and working because they’re comfortable to wear and have impressive active noise cancellation. This set comes with two years of AppleCare+, which includes priority access to Apple experts and mail-in or carry-in repairs, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 3,110 reviews on Amazon

The third-generation Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds out there. They have an improved fit over earlier iterations, with IPX4 sweat and water resistance, as well as a 30 hour battery life through its Lightning port charging case. The AirPods are also incredibly lightweight and have a compact design, which means you can easily slip them into your pockets or a bag.

4.6-star rating from 7,776 reviews on Amazon

These Apple AirPods have a clinical-grade hearing aid feature, which amplifies sound to help those with hearing loss. They also have active noise cancellation to block out distracting sounds and a battery life that lasts up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. Plus, both the earbuds and the case are IP54 water- and dust-resistant, according to the brand.

4.5-star rating from 1,708 reviews on Amazon

Lowest Price Ever

A subsidiary of Apple, Beats by Dre is known for its colorful style and functional gadgets — and Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones are a long-awaited update to the brand’s 2016 model. They have a 50-hour battery life, according to the brand, plush ear cushions, a foldable design and customizable audio settings. Get them in four color options: black and gold, pink, black or blue.

4.5-star rating from 12,131 reviews on Amazon

Lowest Price Ever

Beats and Kim Kardashian collaborated on these wireless Studio Pro headphones with personalized spacial audio and two listening modes: transparency and active noise cancellation. With one-touch pairing, a noise-filtering microphone and a 40-hour battery life, they’re easy to sync and ideal for both listening to music and making calls, according to the brand.

On-sale AirPods accessories to shop:

4.5-star rating from 27,321 reviews on Amazon

This portable tool has a flocking sponge, a high-density brush and a metal tip, which are designed to help you remove dust and grime from your AirPods and its charging case. It comes in your choice of black or white and has a cap so you can keep it covered on the go.

Made from memory foam rather than silicone, these ear tips are designed for comfort and improved passive noise cancellation, according to the brand. They’re compatible with the first two generations of AidPods Pro and they come in a set of three.

4.5-star rating from 1,886 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Designed to fit 2nd Gen. AirPods, this hard case is designed to protect your earbuds against scratches and accidental drops, but it won’t get in the way of wireless charging, according to the brand. It also has a sliding lock and a carabiner clip, plus it comes with a free cleaning tool to remove dust and grime.

4.1-star average rating from 1,642 reviews on Amazon

If you need new ear tips for the AirPods Pro, this third-party bundle throws in silicone ear tips of various sizes to suit different wearers. They’re white and are relatively affordable, especially after a Prime Day discount.

4.3-star rating from 2,670 reviews on Amazon

These AirPods straps have a magnetic clasp that help to keep earbuds secure as you’re exercising. You can also wear the straps around your neck when they’re not in use. This set includes five straps in various colors and two silicone ear hooks.

4.6-star average rating from 23,854 reviews on Amazon

If you’re still sporting first or second generation AirPods, but have lost or damaged your charging case this could be a good time to buy a replacement. Just don’t forget that early AirPod models use a Lightning port instead of USB-C.

4.7-star average rating from 237 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This silicone case is made for first and second generation Apple AirPods. Along with the case, you get a carabiner keychain, an AirPod cleaning tool and a strap that connects your earbuds to keep them together when they’re out of the case.

4.4-star average rating from 96 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This cleaning kit comes with putty you can press into the charging port of your AirPods (or over its mesh buds) to clean out any accumulated ear wax or dirt. It includes 50 cotton swabs (some with extra pointy tips) to remove any lingering dust or debris hiding in the nooks and crannies of your case.

Best Prime Day AirPods sales

Here are the best Prime Day AirPods sales to know about. Keep in mind that not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best AirPods sales at other retailers

Best Buy : Up to 20% off AirPods Max headphones

: Up to 20% off AirPods Max headphones Target : Up to 50% off third-party AirPod cases

: Up to 50% off third-party AirPod cases Walmart : Up to 68% off AirPods Pro

: Up to 68% off AirPods Pro Walmart : Up to 17% off third-party AirPods cleaning kit

: Up to 17% off third-party AirPods cleaning kit Best Buy : Up to 70% off AirPods accessory kits

: Up to 70% off AirPods accessory kits Best Buy : Up to 20% off Beats earbuds

: Up to 20% off Beats earbuds Walmart : Up to 30% off Apple AirPods

: Up to 30% off Apple AirPods Walmart: Up to 15% off AirPods Max headphones

