This story is part of NBC Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Tech launches

The previous iPad Pro was one of the best tablets, and this M4 version has a few key upgrades. Both the 11-inch and 13-inch versions have an OLED screen (a first for an iPad), which should display richer colors and color contrast compared to previous models. These are also the thinnest, lightest iPads available: the 11-inch version weighs under a pound and is 5.3 millimeters thick. They have Apple’s new M4 processor, which has faster performance, especially for graphically intense tasks like gaming, according to the brand.

The Magic Keyboard (M4) is also new. It can be used with the iPad Pro (M4). It has a full 14-key function row and an aluminum palm rest.

This model is an upgrade from the previous iPad Air (5th Gen). The new M2 version has a new processor (M2 instead of M1), comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 13 inches (instead of only 10.9 inches), and adjusts a few other key specs. One small but useful change is the front-facing camera: it is now horizontally, widescreen, instead of vertically. This is a welcome change — I always found the vertical camera on the 5th gen iPad uncomfortable, especially for Facetime.

This stylus is compatible with the new iPad Pro (M4) and iPad Air (M2), and it has more advanced features than previous Apple Pencils. In artistic apps, you can squeeze the pencil to bring up a palette, where you can quickly switch tools, colors and more. Similarly, you can double-tap the pencil to switch tools like pens and erasers. You can also now roll the pencil to change the orientation of brushes and shaped pens. These gestures have vibrating haptic feedback, which should help confirm this new action. It also has Apple Find My built-in, so you can find it more easily if it is misplaced.

These wireless Bluetooth headphones sit on your ears and are a long overdue update to 2016’s Beats Solo 3. According to the brand, the Solo 4 has up to 50 hours of battery life and charges via USB-C, which can give up to 5 hours of battery from 10 minutes of fast charging. You can play audio wirelessly over Bluetooth or with an audio or USB-C cable for high-resolution audio. Like the previous version, the Solo 4s are compatible with iPhone and Android and do not have any active noise cancellation.

The Pixel 8a is the budget-friendly version of Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Despite its lower price, it shares much of the design and features of Google’s other series 8 phones, including AI-powered photo and video editing tools like Best Take, Magic Editor and Audio Magic Eraser. Upgrades from the Pixel 7a include a faster internal processor, a faster and brighter screen and a larger battery.

This portable Bluetooth speaker looks similar to the Bose SoundLink Flex but is much larger at 4.9 pounds, with more powerful stereo speakers inside. It can connect wirelessly to two devices at once and to wired audio systems through the aux port on the back. Also on the back is the USB-C charging port, which can charge the speaker or share power with a smartphone. It has up to 20 hours of battery life and is IP67 dust and water-resistant. It also floats in water but is not designed to be used that way, according to the brand.

Beauty and skin care launches

All the products in Kopari’s Vitamin C Collection help reduce the look of hyperpigmentation and discoloration, as well as brighten dark spots. It includes a discoloration-correcting serum, moisturizer and mineral sunscreen with SPF 50. Products also contain niacinamide to soothe skin and lessen dullness, according to the brand. Kopari sent Malin its vitamin C collection to try, and she says the products are easy to incorporate into her daily skin care routine. They’re lightweight and dry quickly, providing a great base to wear under her makeup.

Glow Recipe’s Glow Dew Balm is a sunscreen stick that nourishes, brightens and evens skin tone since it’s formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane and watermelon seed oil. It has a lightweight, non-greasy formula, and since it’s a stick, you can throw it in your toiletry bag or travel with it to consistently reapply over makeup. The stick is a chemical sunscreen that offers SPF 45 and broad-spectrum protection.

Home launches

Nori, best known for its steamer iron, now sells a hamper designed to fit into small closets while holding a lot of clothing at once. It has a textured canvas and faux leather exterior with an attached magnetic lid that keeps odors inside. The interior of the hamper is coated in a poly material that you can wipe clean, and it has a built-in storage pocket where you can keep laundry pods or intimates. A detachable magnetic wheel-base attachment comes with the hamper, and there are hidden magnets on both sides of it, so you can connect multiple if you’d like. The hamper can also fully collapse when it’s not in use.

Eight Sleep’s Pod 4 is the brand’s latest bed cooling system. Compared to the previous version, the new smart mattress cover is thinner and made with materials that better contour to the shape of your body. The brand also designed the Pod 4’s Hub, which powers the sensors and waterways on the cover, to double the amount of cooling power compared to the Pod 3 and make it quieter. You can control the Pod 4 without a phone by tapping the zones on each side of the mattress cover, but track sleep and health metrics like heart rate, sleep stages, snoring and respiratory rate via a companion app. The Pod 4 Ulta comes with the same mattress cover and Hub but also includes an adjustable base, allowing you to customize your sleeping position. You can purchase the Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ulta in mattress sizes full to California King.

Kitchen launches

You can refill your Graza olive oil squeezy bottles instead of buying new ones when you run out. The brand debuted cans of Sizzle and Drizzle oil that you pour into your bottles using a funnel. The refills are nitrogen-sealed to keep oxygen out and recyclable once empty. You can buy refill cans individually or as a set.

Ninja makes some of our favorite air fryers, and the brand’s new DoubleStack model offers a large 10-quart capacity to cook enough food to feed a crowd. It has two stacked baskets, each designed with two removable racks so that you can cook up to four foods at a time. The air fryer offers six cooking settings: air fry, roast, bake and broil. You can also choose from Smart Finish mode, which programs food in both baskets to finish cooking simultaneously, or Match Cook mode, which copies settings across baskets so you cook all your ingredients the same way. The air fryer’s baskets, racks and crisper plates are dishwasher-safe.

Fitness and travel launches

Brooks makes many of the best running shoes, but the Ghost is arguably its easiest model to recommend—most of our team has tried and enjoyed them. According to the brand, the Ghost 16 is lighter (9.5 ounces, down from 10.1), has an updated midsole and has new outsole rubber with more recycled material. They are available in men’s and women’s sizes and widths ranging from narrow to extra wide.

To make traveling with pets less stressful, Roverlund launched a horizontal suitcase that makes it easier to rest a dog or cat carrier on top of a vertical bag. The carry-on has neon skateboard wheels that roll smoothly, a TSA-approved luggage lock and a hard exterior pocket that fits a laptop. There’s also an internal storage compartment to help you organize your clothing, toiletry bag and other travel accessories. According to the brand, the bag is spacious enough to pack about a week’s worth of essentials. Roverlund also recently added a wheeled base to its collection, which pairs with the brand’s pet carrier, an NBC Select Pet Awards winner.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz choose products they think NBC Select readers should know about to round up the best new products each month. They include products from brands NBC Select previously covered or brands staffers recommend. Malin and Rabinowitz also regularly try new product launches to share their experience with items.

